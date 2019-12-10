Annual Gingerbread Festival to delight thousands

The sweet scents of gingerbread, icing and gumdrops will permeate the air at the 11th annual Gingerbread Festival at the Mall at UTC through Dec. 15.
Presented by Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, this popular annual event showcases some 150 gingerbread houses handcrafted by area school and youth groups, Girl Scout troops, community organizations and businesses.
Hundreds of hands, both big and small, have prepared these gingerbread houses for display. They are competing for prizes and bragging rights with judges’ awards to be presented in multiple categories, as well as the coveted People’s Choice Award. But most importantly, they are having fun.
Last year, the event hosted 12,000 visitors, according to information provided.
“We expected about 5,000, so we were pleasantly surprised by the response,” said Patricia Ramthun, chief communications and marketing officer for Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. “We’re prepared for even more this year.”
Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite houses in the People’s Choice competition. Houses will also be available for advance purchase, with pickup on the last day of the festival.
Admission to the festival is free. Ballots for the People’s Choice award are $1 each and proceeds will support Girl Scout programming throughout the year. Voting ends at noon Dec. 15.
The displays will be in the Macy’s courtyard.
