STAFF REPORT
The annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival is back April 30-May 2 at Gilchrist Park.
The event is presented by the 2021 Hibiscus Committee and The Charlotte County Historic Society.
This year’s Hibiscus Festival signature flower is the Exotic Centennial Red.
APRIL 30
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Come out for music under the stars. There will be flowers, bands, food and fun. Bring a chair or blanket.
MAY 1
9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1. Hibiscus, exotics, trees, and more, as well as food, crafts and other types of goods for sale. Live music throughout the day.
The crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen and the Lil’ Miss Hibiscus Pageant on the main stage begins at 9 a.m. Music will continue on two stages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage Motor Car Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MAY 2
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music, food and plants. Live music throughout the day.
Donations accepted will go to local charities. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to help fill local food pantries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.