The Showtime Benefit’s annual variety show at Venice Theatre, coming up on, March 2 at 3 p.m., will be filled with local talent … and all for a great cause. Proceeds from ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle and donations will go to the American Cancer Society.
Once again, The Showtime Benefit will entertain audiences with local talent from The Players, such as Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin; Florida Studio Theatre; and of course, Venice Theatre. Also, professional singers, such as lyrical tenor Maurice LoMonaco, will be on hand to perform.
Having served as a fundraiser for many years, The Showtime Benefit is an annual variety show spotlighting exceptional local talent and entertaining audiences while raising money for such organizations as the American Cancer Society.
Maria Santagada, Showtime producer and tap choreographer, says, “Audiences will be thrilled with this year’s lineup. We have some great talent and we thank them for giving of their time to help such a worthy cause.
“Tickets are $22 and almost the full ticket amount goes to the American Cancer Society, thanks to the generosity of Murray Chase and Venice Theatre.”
Brittney Hoogland, ACS community development manager, said, “We are grateful to Maria Santagada and the Showtime Benefit, and are pleased to be the recipient of The Showtime Benefit’s fundraising efforts. Through this event, we are able to continue our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. At the American Cancer Society, we are working to attack cancer from every angle.”
Tickets are available at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. Call the box office, 941-488-1115 or visit VeniceStage.com.
