Any way you want it, take a Journey

By Becca Eldredge
Venice Institute for Performing Arts
The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to present Majesty of Rock in The Ultimate Journey Tribute at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.
Majesty of Rock faithfully re-creates the exact sounds and nuances of the supergroup, Journey. They pay special homage to Journey’s best years (1977-1998) when Steve Perry fronted the band.
Majesty of Rock’s passion for authenticity and attention to detail make the audience feel like they are at a real Journey concert. Their ever-rising popularity has propelled them to become one of the premier Journey reverence bands of our time.
Long-time South Florida resident and lead singer John D’Agostino aces Steve Perry’s golden voice, capturing his power, range and tone. He is backed by the exceptional talents of four equally sophisticated musicians. Rob Doyle, who is also the group’s musical director, is classically trained and spent a number of years performing in musical theatre. He has been playing bass guitar for more than 30 years, working with bands including George Fox, Powder River Express, and Prairie Oyster.
Bob Hoose, the guitarist, built his own recording studio and, when he is not playing hits from his favorite bands, has written his own music inspired by them. Barry Gruber, Keyboards, recorded in The House of Blues before moving to South Florida. He has been playing piano and keyboard for 35 years. Dennis Pelchat, drums, is a life-long drummer who has brought his passion for Progressive Rock to the band and can be heard singing the beautiful high harmonies.
Any way you want it, we invite you to Journey with us.
