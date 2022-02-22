Yippee ki-yay, buckaroos! Here comes March, the heart of tourist season in Southwest Florida, with more things to do than you can throw a lasso at.
As you're planning your itinerary for the month, you may want to consider moseying on over to Arcadia for one of the oldest big events in these parts, and one of the most truly authentically Floridian, with roots that go back to before Florida was Florida.
The 94th annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo rides in off the range and into the Mosaic Arena March 10-13.
Billed as the "The Granddaddy of ‘Em All," the Arcadia rodeo lays claim to being the oldest continuous rodeo east of the Mississippi, and it unquestionably one of the biggest. A sanctioned event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, it draws top competitors from around the country who will pit their skills against some of the best animals in the country in events that will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel roping and bull riding.
At stake are prize money the top finishers in each event, along with points toward a berth at the National Finals in December in Las Vegas.
Sounds exciting, but for visitors or recent transplants it may also sound like someone made a wrong turn at Cheyenne. This isn't Wyoming, pardner, this is the Sunshine State, you know: beaches, palm trees, alligators, theme parks, the occasional rocket launch.
The fact is, Florida is America's original cattle country, and it is still a huge part of the state's agricultural industry.
When Juan Ponce De Leon cam to Florida in 1521, reputedly looking for the Fountain of Youth, he brought cattle with him. The conquistadors who followed brought more. While they came up empty in their search for gold or eternal youthful vigor, cattle ranching quickly became one of the leading industries in Spanish Florida.
Florida beef not only sustained its Spanish residents, it became a huge export commodity to the rest of the young continent. For a couple centuries, when what would come to be known as the Old West was new and largely unexplored by Europeans, Florida cowboys were running cattle drives and fending off rustlers, like something out of an old movie serial.
Florida beef played a big part in feeding the Confederate Army during the Civil War. After the war, several factors strained Florida ranching, but the herds began a comeback around 1920, as research led to improved grazing land. By 1949, as the state continued to grow, a fence law had to be passed to prevent wandering herds from blocking major roads.
Florida cattle is a billion-dollar industry, utilizing nearly half of the agricultural land in the state. According to the Florida Beef Council, the state has about 886,000 head of cattle. Florida is also a leader in seeding cattle industries elsewhere, with annual cattle and calf sales of $546 million.
Then as now, Arcadia was in the thick of Florida cattle territory when the industry was making its 20th century comeback. In 1929, the local American Legion outpost organized a rodeo as a one-time fundraiser, but it went over big enough that it became an annual event. In 1952, the All Florida Championship Rodeo Association was formed.
In 2018, the association built the $9 million Mosaic Arena. Though it hosts a variety of events throughout the year, it was built with the rodeo in mind. With a seating capacity of about 7,800, it can almost hold the entire population of Arcadia at once.
Suffice it to say, the All-Arcadia Rodeo Championship is a big event for the the city. The Saturday of the rodeo weekend is like a citywide party. At 10 a.m. March 12, the annual Rodeo Day Parade will take place in downtown Arcadia's historic district. The parade lineup includes representation from local organizations and businesses as well as horseback riders from the Arcadia Saddle Club Quadrille and the DeSoto County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.
The parade takes place in the section of downtown known for its antique shops, adding a dimension to the entertainment. The rodeo association has also worked with the Arcadia Main Street organization, whose monthly Downtown Market will run that day.
The rodeo itself starts at 2 p.m. each day, but gates open at 11 a.m., enough time for guests to grab a bite and a beverage before country musicians Adam and Amy Pope begin setting the mood at 11:30 a.m.
At 1 p.m., the Arcadia Saddle Club's quadrille team will perform. For those unfamiliar with the term, quadrille is a type of choreographed precision team riding. It's been referred to as ballet on horseback.
Then at 1:30 p.m., just before the rodeo events, comes a crowd favorite, Mutton Bustin', in which kids ages 4-6 ride sheep.
