'Are You Experienced? Comedy Review' features 'mature' talent

Lemon Bay Playhouse will host two special performances of the stand-up comedy venue “Are You Experienced? Comedy Review” which features “mature” SW Florida talent. It will be on the Lemon Bay Playhouse stage on Dec. 29 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 30 at 2 pm.
The organizer of this event, Kathy McSteen, says “Don’t trust anyone under 30 with your fragile funny bone? Then come laugh at the adventures of the Are You Experienced? gang, an adult-oriented performance.” Her “mature” comedy show will be storming Englewood’s Lemon Bay Playhouse
McSteen, who caught the stand-up bug at 65, says “our performers range from almost 50 to over 70. We had a fantastic time the past two summers with our sold out Women of Comedy shows, but we’re tapping guys and gals this time for a review featuring talented, older, local performers. All of us have been there, done that, and are having a blast finding the funny along the way.”
North Port’s Gid Pool is a seasoned professional who regularly performs on cruise lines, was a Branson, MO comedy festival winner and delights in sharing strange and quirky things that happen in day to day life. He’ll join the group providing a taste of his full length shows that will be performed at Charlotte Cultural Center on January 5 and North Port Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2019.
Lynn Lane, a “Women of Comedy” headliner, aced the 2018 Sarasota’s McCurdy’s Comedy Club Open Mic Challenge and this October’s Visani’s Got Talent in Port Charlotte. She will be auditioning for America’s Got Talent this December. “You might have a chance to see her before she’s a national star,” says McSteen.
Rosco Nash divides his time between Sarasota and his native New York. He has been honing his craft by tearing up NYC and Florida comedy club’s stages.
Tara Zimmerman was a finalist in Tampa’s Side Splitter’s “Last Comic Stranded” competition.
Dan Gierlach rules the Parrish, FL Beef O’Brady’s Comedy Cave.
Jacqueline and Mike Wands, the acting duo, rounds out the bill.
Kathy McSteen, the organizer of this event, is a crowd favorite in Visani’s First Comic Standing series and will also perform in this comedy review.
Kathy adds, “As with Women of Comedy, expect us to mix things up with more than just stand up. This time, we’re featuring tributes to comedy institutions of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Just like us, they’re classics!”
Information and tickets are available online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time. Reserved seat tickets are $20 each.
Lemon Bay Playhouse is located at 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
