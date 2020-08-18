How many organizations ever reach the age of 90?
In the case of community theaters, fewer than five exist in Florida and not that many more in the rest of the U.S. either.
That makes The Players Centre for the Performing Arts rather special. Founded on Aug. 7, 1929, it now ranks as the second oldest community theater in the state, according to records of the American Association of Community Theatres.
The oldest community theater in Florida is the St. Petersburg Community Theatre — founded in 1925.
The Players Center for the Performing Arts in Sarasota celebrated with a gala birthday party — online because of the pandemic — but not without its champagne toasts, although virtually.
There was no ballroom for this celebration but in true “The Show Must Go On” fashion, there were toasts and a giant cake, wonderful auction items and plenty of entertainment, but social distancing kept hugs at bay.
The Players will vacate its present theater for temporary quarters while it awaits construction of a new facility at Lakewood Ranch. That was the reason for the evening’s special song — “So Long Dearie” which was belted out by Amanda Heisey.
There were awards to special supporters and finally the auction of the big ticket items for the event. An additional silent auction is ongoing on the end of the month.
An autographed playbill, 100 inches of freshwater pearls, a car care bundle, a mini vacation at a mountain retreat in the Carolinas and a “Wagon of Cheer” plus collectibles from the Players’ most famous alum, Paul Reubens, aka PeeWee Herman, were the big ticket items.
Additional auction items can be seen online with bidding continuing for those items until noon Aug. 31.
Because this event was a fundraiser as much as a celebration of the theater’s 90th anniversary there were reminders that gifts of $5,000 or $2,500 or $1,000 would be used to fund special needs for the theater’s continued programming as well as for the new building.
The evening’s emcee/auctioneer was Jeffery Kin, the Players managing director and interim CEO.
Thanks to Zoom, viewers could chat via the chat box and everyone could see all the various comments and add their own if they wished to do so.
Kin spoke of the theater’s education program which became virtual this summer because of the pandemic.
Silent auction items can be seen in the theater lobby along with an array of items from hundreds of past productions.
Drag queen Beneva Fruitville sang “That’s Entertainment” and it was time for the special awards to be delivered.
First went to long-time theater supporter Eva Slane who received the Heritage Honoree Award plus flowers and balloons delivered to her front door by Kin and Morgan Gearhart, the theaters director of advancement.
Asked to name her three favorite show tunes, Slane admitted to being stumped but finally named the Viennese waltz for her county of birth; “New York, New York” for the place where she grew up and a song by Sondheim, performed honoring her years working with Broadway and motion picture stars as an agent.
Because of the pandemic, the awards had been delivered earlier, with everyone in masks and socially distant.
Eve Caballero was honored with the Hometown Talent Award, flowers and balloons.
Angela and John Fein received the Philanthropy and Action Honorees/and were entertained by ABC 7 producer Joey Panek who performed “All I Care About is Love” from Chicago.
The fourth Players award the Hearts of Gold Honor was delivered to Barbara and Dick Johnson. She performed in her first at the Players in December 1949.
Ken Bass performed “To Dream the Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.”
Numbers in the chat room continued to rise as these awards were delivered and then it was time for the auction and some feverish bidding.
First were several items donated by the Players’ most famous alumnus, Pee Wee Herman, who at the age of 12 saw an ad in the paper about an audition for a show at the Players. He asked his mother if he could go, went to it and got his first part as a clown.
He said he got some applause and good reviews and was hooked. He ended up being in the final two shows at the Players first building and then went on to national fame.
He donated two PeeWee Herman action figures and a signed playbill from Broadway.
On hundred percent of the proceeds from all auction items will go to the Players.
Herman’s donations were in addition to the four big ticket items of the evening.
Before the auction of those items, the Players board chairman Donna DeFant and Morgan Gerhart, the Players Director for Advancement and Center Stage Capital Campaign — for the new performing arts facility — spoke about the capital campaign, that night’s auction and how to bid via the chat room.
The Players had $15,000 in hand from the April gala that was canceled due to the pandemic.
Gerhart spoke about what could be done with donations of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 for the Players school and scholarships which has barely missed a beat despite going virtual.
A script from “Will & Grace,” signed by every member of the cast and Gene Wilder who had performed as a guest in two episodes before he died in 2016.
“The value is priceless,” Kin said as the auction began.
The script was donated by Donna DeFant whose father had been in that particular show. It was sold to Jeffrey Hamlin who was a serious bidder on several of the major items that night.
For those who want one last chance to see the old theater — actually the company’s second home — there will be special “So Long Dearie Tours” at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3; 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 and at 2 p.m and 6 p.m. Sept. 6.
On Sept. 25, there will be a “Last Seen on Stage at the Players” sale at the theater. Items for sale will include all sorts of things used in former shows over all the years at this site: from costumes to chairs and tables and so much more. Ardent fans can even buy one of the old theater seats from the mainstage space for just $50.
On Oct. 17, the Players will present its fourth live outdoor production of the “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on the grounds of the Polo Club at Lakewood Ranch, and yes Virginia, there will once again be a live horse with rider.
Although it will be outside, masks should be worn and social distancing maintained for the three performances (2 p.m. , 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $5 for Player volunteers and actors and $10 per person for all others
Because of the pandemic, the Players will move to on Oct. 1 to temporary quarters at the Arnold Simonsen Players Studio on the Boulevard of the Arts in Sarasota.
The Players studio is in its 24th season and offers classes in acting, singing, dance — ballet, jazz and tap, lyrical, point, hip hop and musical theater dance, Mommy and Me, ensemble groups and more.
To make reservations for one of the final tours or to purchase memorabilia from the present theater at 838 North Tamiami Trail, call the theater at 941-365-2494.
To learn more about the oldest community theater on the Cultural coast of Florida, visit theplayers.org.
