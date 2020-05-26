Marie Selby Botanical Gardens downtown Sarasota campus and its Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey will reopen their outdoor spaces May 27. At this time, only the outdoor areas will be open. Indoor spaces, including dining facilities and the museum on the Selby campus will not be open.
Expect that you might be asked to wear masks while on either campus and to observe the 6-foot separation guideline on both campuses.
Garden hours on both campuses are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The downtown Sarasota campus is at 811 S. Palm Blvd., Sarasota. The Historic Spanish Point campus is at 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey. 941-366-5731.
SCHEDULED TO OPEN:
Morgan Family Community Center
The Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., will reopened to the public May 26. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. “The facility capacity will be limited based on current re-opening guidelines, and staff have implemented enhanced cleaning protocols for the entire facility,” the release states.
The fitness center will be open during operating hours, with two 30-minute closures (10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.) for additional cleaning. 941-429-PARK(7275).
Charlotte County parks
Charlotte County will open additional park facilities on June 1. The following amenities will be open for regular hours: Carmalita Park horse arena; Radio-controlled tracks and ponds; pavilions and picnic tables; basketball, bocce, shuffleboard and volleyball courts and Don Cerbone Skate Park.
Park users are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, good hygiene and personal protection.
The pools at Port Charlotte Beach Park, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and South County Regional Park will open June 1 with restrictions on the number of patrons allowed. Pool patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of lap swimming or water aerobics classes. No walk-ins allowed. Online reservations will be accepted beginning May 31. Reservations can only be made for the next day. www.CharlotteCounty.gov.
Mid-County Regional Library
The Mid-County Regional Library will be open June 2 with limited capacity, computers by reservation only and reduced hours of operation. For library information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3160. Curbside pick-up will continue at all branches.
The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art will reopen to the public May 27. The institution will resume Phase I operations as they adhere to comprehensive reopening plans that focus on the health and safety of both visitors and staff. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is at 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. www.ringling.org.
IMAG History and Science Center
The IMAG History and Science Center reopened May 23. All IMAG staff wear face masks for the safety and protection of visitors. Proper hand washing and good hygiene practices are promoted and convenient sanitation stations are provided throughout the premises. While public safety tips and reminders are also posted throughout the premises, safe social distancing is encouraged with guides and routes clearly marked.
The IMAG is at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. theIMAG.org or 239-243-0043.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Complex reopen May 28
During this initial reopening phase, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will begin new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and encouraging advanced daily admission purchases, accommodating social distancing and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection. 866-870-6239.
Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort will begin a phased reopening on June 5. The plan includes the reopening of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.
Attendance will be carefully managed and controlled, according to the news release. Universal will soon schedule team members for training on its new procedures, with limited previews in the days leading up to the public opening, when Universal will continue to manage daily attendance.
Both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World have reopened shopping complexes and restaurants in the past week, with several restrictions.
Legoland
Legoland Florida Resort will reopen on June 1. The resort’s extensive plan of enhanced health and safety measures includes reduced capacity, cashless payments, social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning regimes. The resort will initially open with adjusted operating hours.
Along with the park and waterpark’s reopening, the all-new Legoland Pirate Island Hotel will debut on June 1. www.legoland.com.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa reopened May 21 under new and stringent “Safe and Sound” program guidelines. The guidelines include initiatives designed to create an entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe. 5223 Orient Road, Tampa 866-502-PLAY or www.hardrock.com.
