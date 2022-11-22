“Alexandra Hammond” revolves around the artist’s “Quantum Blue” series of acrylic paintings. According to the artist, they invite the viewer to enter “a zone of pure possibility — a field of active emptiness from which all forms arise out of formlessness.”
Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-23 exhibition season considers the big picture and the small picture as well.
Some of the featured artists explore global issues and seismic shifts in history. Others open the viewer’s eye to the triumphs and struggles of unique individuals. In the season ahead, Art Center Sarasota celebrates their full spectrum of artistic vision. These diverse offerings include both one-person exhibits devoted to the deeply personal expressions of individual artists and group shows curated by jurors of stature in the regional art landscape. The 2022-23 season features exciting work that spans the range of artistic mediums — from abstract ceramic sculpture to documentary photography.
According to Kinsey Robb, Art Center Sarasota’s executive director, this tapestry of artistic expression reflects ACS’s greater mission. “We’re a community arts center,” she says. “The community we serve is amazingly diverse. We honor that diversity with our selection of art and artists.”
Robb adds that she’s excited to present a series of artist talks this season — a program that “provides audiences the ability to dive deeper into the minds of our artists in an intimate and friendly setting.”
Season at a glance
Through Nov. 26
Solo Exhibition: Mary GrandPré. “Conjuring the Backstory” showcases Mary GrandPré’s compelling abstract, acrylic paintings in a range of sizes. This body of work expresses her response to sociopolitical events in the world around her.
“New College Curated Show” features artwork from the best and brightest of New College's thesis-level students. New College professors Kim Anderson and Ryan Buyssens curated this exhibition.
Solo Exhibition: Elizabeth Barenis. “Palmistry” features the artist’s latest acrylic paintings. “Abstract Precisionism” is the artist’s description of their unique style. A reference to her paintings’ crisp, clean lines and generalized shapes.
Juried Show: “The Figure” celebrates a passion for the human form across a range of artistic mediums. These include both representational and abstract depictions. Erin Wilson, the assistant curator of the Museum of Fine Arts St. Pete, will jury this exhibition.
Dec. 8-Jan. 21
Solo Exhibition: “Alexandra Hammond” revolves around the artist’s “Quantum Blue” series of acrylic paintings. According to the artist, they invite the viewer to enter “a zone of pure possibility — a field of active emptiness from which all forms arise out of formlessness.”
“Holiday Art Shop” is a sales exhibition of original artworks by regionally based artists. Every piece is under $200.
Solo Exhibition: “Jason Hackenwerth” reveals the painter’s latest body of work — abstract paintings, bursting with dynamic scenarios. According to the artist, they’re his way of working through his emotions under the constant bombardment of media and life drama.
Juried Show: “Black & White” showcases monochromatic works created in a range of artistic mediums. Elana Rubinfeld, the founder of the New Art Agency and former director at Yossi Milo Gallery in NYC, will jury this exhibition.
Opening reception for all exhibits is from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8.
Feb. 2- March 11
Solo Exhibition: “Luca Molnar” celebrates the artist’s bold, layered paintings and ceramic floor installations. This challenging work questions the past and offers answers for the present.
Solo Exhibition: “Eugene Ofori Agyei” features intricate, multi-layered ceramic and fabric, sculpture and installation work.
Solo Exhibition: Marlon Tobias showcases the artist’s new “We Live on Old Dixie Hwy Too” painting series. These engaging vignettes depict intimate scenes of life from Florida’s African American communities. Tobias’ latest body of work flows in continuity with the series that came before.
Annual Juried Members Show: Every year, Art Center Sarasota celebrates its members with a much-anticipated Annual Members Show for which every member is guaranteed at least one work will be displayed. The juror for this season's exhibition is Mary Moscatelli, CEO of the Venice Art Center.
Opening reception for all exhibits is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2.
March 23-April 29
Solo Exhibition: “Jeanne Guertin-Potoff” showcases new, mixed-media artwork. Their broad range of diaphanous color fields evokes a profound sense of depth. The artist creates this dimensionality with her unique layering technique of collaged, transparent tissue and bursts of acrylic color.
Solo Exhibition: “Rebecca Zweibel” Features a variety of sculptural and functional ceramic vessels with gestural, colorful, and intimate surface designs.
Solo Exhibition: “Karen Arango” presents the artist’s latest series of community-focused, documentary photographs. These explore the personal stories of local Hispanic individuals, and their battles with mental health and the mental healthcare system.
Juried Show: “Large-Scale Works” showcases art that make a big impact, both visually and physically. Mary Davis Wallace, the public art planner for the City of Sarasota, will jury this exhibition.
Opening reception is from 6-8 p.m. March 23.
May 9-May 20
North Sarasota County Schools Spring Art Show: For the past 25 years, Art Center Sarasota has given the opportunity to hundreds of students in Sarasota County the chance to show their work and compete for big prize money. Prizes include tuition scholarships to State College of Florida and Ringling College of Art and Design, along with cash awards.
June 1-Aug. 5
“Annual Juried Regional Show” is the largest juried exhibition of Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-23 season and will fill all four of its gallery spaces. The show’s artistic selections will be drawn from submissions from artists across the Southeast region. Christy Paris, art history professor and doctoral candidate at USF, will jury this exhibition. Opening reception is from 6-8 p.m. June 1.
