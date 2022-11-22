'Alexandra Hammond'

“Alexandra Hammond” revolves around the artist’s “Quantum Blue” series of acrylic paintings. According to the artist, they invite the viewer to enter “a zone of pure possibility — a field of active emptiness from which all forms arise out of formlessness.”

 Photo courtesy of Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-23 exhibition season considers the big picture and the small picture as well.

Some of the featured artists explore global issues and seismic shifts in history. Others open the viewer’s eye to the triumphs and struggles of unique individuals. In the season ahead, Art Center Sarasota celebrates their full spectrum of artistic vision. These diverse offerings include both one-person exhibits devoted to the deeply personal expressions of individual artists and group shows curated by jurors of stature in the regional art landscape. The 2022-23 season features exciting work that spans the range of artistic mediums — from abstract ceramic sculpture to documentary photography.


