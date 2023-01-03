Richard Stephens

Richard Stephens will present a three-day workshop on watercolor Jan. 16-18.

 PHOTO PROVIDED by Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota will host acclaimed artists from around the nation to lead three-day immersive destination workshops from January through April.

These workshops invite participants to express their creativity while improving technical skills. Workshops feature watercolor, acrylic painting, collage, mixed-media and more. Some offer two-hour artist demonstrations via Zoom prior to the session. Space is limited.


