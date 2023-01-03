Art Center Sarasota will host acclaimed artists from around the nation to lead three-day immersive destination workshops from January through April.
These workshops invite participants to express their creativity while improving technical skills. Workshops feature watercolor, acrylic painting, collage, mixed-media and more. Some offer two-hour artist demonstrations via Zoom prior to the session. Space is limited.
Visiting Artist Workshops
• Jan. 16-18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Richard Stephens, "Watercolor Fresh & Loose." Stephens’ workshops are informative, challenging and fun. Students will learn techniques and creative use of the tools of watercolor, including brushes, color mixing and water/pigment relationship. There is always strong emphasis on the elements and principals of design.
• Feb. 6-8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Robert Burridge, "Contemporary Abstract Figure Painting and Collage." This workshop aims to push participants out of their safety zone and into a new looser, abstract direction. An undraped model will serve as inspiration for original charcoal and paint sketches. On the third day, participants will create collages from these sketches utilizing tearing and paint-splashing techniques. Artist demonstration via Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan. 18.
• Feb. 9-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Robert Burridge, "Abstract Painting with Collage." This workshop is directed to those who always wanted to do abstract painting, but don’t know where to begin. Experience demos, techniques, basic formulas, compositions and color theory to create more meaningful abstracts. Artist demonstration via Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan. 18.
• March 20-22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Ron Stocke, "Creating Magic in Your Watercolors." Learn how to avoid bad habits, push past the rules and free up your painting style. Stocke will pick a subject and demonstrate his techniques on how to paint a successful watercolor. After his demo, he will spend time with each student to help break through any issues they may be having and encourage them to find and explore their own unique style. Students will paint until about an hour before class ends in which time Stocke will do his second demo of the day. This demo will be on the elements of the morning painting. Artist demonstration via Zoom at 6 p.m. March 1.
• April 3-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Jane Slivka, "Freedom of Acrylics." Students will explore painting still-life, landscapes, figures and abstractions. Slivka’s students leave with more than a few canvases in hand; they leave with a sense of accomplishment, a new appreciation for their own abilities and the motivation to keep on painting. All skill levels.
