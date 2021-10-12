Art Center Sarasota’s 2021 exhibition season continues with three exhibits, Oct. 14-Nov. 27. “Flare” features multimedia work in textile design, photography, installation and video by Sibel Kocabasi that addresses contemporary social concerns, including the suppression of female identity and the recent awakening of feminine power and confidence. “Human Skins” features large-scale mixed-media paintings by Kirk Ke Wang that explore issues of endangered environment, diaspora, and migration. “Sarasota Architectural Photography” is a juried exhibition of architectural photography featuring the city of Sarasota.
The opening reception for all three exhibits is from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.
Sibel Kocabasi is a multidisciplinary visual artist who works in painting, staged photography and installations. Her art addresses contemporary social concerns, including the deteriorating natural environment, migration and the suppression of female identity and recent awakening of feminine power and confidence. In her artwork, Kocabasi utilizes diverse media, including traditional rugs, found objects, emergency survival blankets and fibers. Born in Turkey, Kocabasi splits her time between Istanbul and Southwest Florida. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Turkish Traditional Arts (rug-kilim design, natural dyes, conservation and restoration of textiles, and illumination of manuscripts) from the Marmara University of Fine Arts in Istanbul. She received her Master’s in Fine Arts degree (painting) from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, in 2005. Kocabasi is the recipient of the 2010 South Florida Cultural Consortium’s Visual and Media Artists Fellowship and the 2006 Hector Ubertalli Visual Arts Award. Her work can also be found in many prestigious collections, including the Beth DeWoody Collection and The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum in Miami. Her artwork has been exhibited in national and international venues, including the 10th International Cairo Biennial, Tomio Koyama, Japan, International Museum of Art and Science, McAllen, Texas and Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts, Istanbul.
Kirk Ke Wang is a professor of visual arts at Eckerd College and a sculptor, photographer and mixed-media artist. He was born in Shanghai, China, and received MFA degrees from the Nanjing Normal University in China and University of South Florida. In 1986, Wang moved to the U.S. as an exchange scholar and, after completing his graduate studies, joined Eckerd College as a full-time professor in 1993. In his work, Wang often explores contemporary issues from the standpoint of diaspora. “My works are investigations of the environmental degradations that result in human sufferings. I believe it’s the artist’s obligation to respond to our social surroundings. When facing human tragedies, any arguments about the ‘sublimity and purity of art’ seem anemic. I call my abstract works ‘Social Abstract,’ a pun on the term ‘Socialist Realism’ that I grew up with when I was a kid in China.” Wang experiments with a wide range of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, video, conceptual, performance and installation art. His series, “Human Skins,” explores the issues of the endangered environment and migration using materials collected from thrift stores “that had experienced many lives, from the wealthy to the working class and from Americans to the immigrants.” Wang has exhibited his art works in art galleries, non-profit institutions and museums locally, nationally, internationally, including the Museum of Modern Art, PS1 in NYC and the National Museum of Art of China in Beijing. His work has been collected by museums, galleries and private collectors in the U.S. and Asia, including the National Gallery in Beijing.
“Sarasota Architectural Photography” is a juried exhibition of architectural photography — open to all photography media, including experimental printing processes and displays. The theme is centered on honoring the beauty of Sarasota landscapes, favorite buildings, places and points of view. Jurors are Carl Abbott, FAIA, an award-winning architect and member of the Sarasota School of Architecture, and Noelle McCleaf, a photographer who explores themes of memory, relationship and identity in the landscape of South Florida.
