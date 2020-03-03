Art Center Sarasota presents “Off the Wall,” a fundraising exhibit and sale that offers a rare opportunity to collect original, 5’’ by 7’’ one-of-a-kind postcard art from renowned and emerging artists.
The co-chairs of the event are John Pirman and Steve Tetreault. “This is a great opportunity for art collectors — both longtime collectors and beginners — to snag a wonderful piece of original work of art at a very affordable price,” says Pirman. “It’s the best of all worlds,” says Tetreault. “The collector gains a valuable work of art; the artist gains recognition for his or her donation and, possibly, a new collector, and Art Center Sarasota receives needed funding for its valuable programs.”
More than 100 works will be on display anonymously, the artist’s name will be revealed upon purchase. All postcards will be sold for $50 each and proceeds will benefit Art Center Sarasota’s programs.
The $25 admission fee includes two raffle tickets for a chance to secure a “first choice” spot to purchase the postcards. The event March 13, with an exhibit preview from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., during which participants can meet the artists and enjoy adult beverages with light bites courtesy of Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi. The postcard sale begins at 6:30 p.m. for raffle winners and, at 7 p.m., the sale opens to all guests.
