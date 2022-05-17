Art Center Sarasota presents The North County K-12 Spring Art Show

Students from 17 elementary, seven middle and six high schools throughout Sarasota County will show off their creative talents at the North County K-12 Spring Art Show at Art Center Sarasota.
Fifty teachers are part of the effort. Debra Markley, Sarasota High School’s art department chairperson, and Angela Hartvigsen, the fine arts program specialist for Sarasota County Schools, are leading the coordination.
Christina Baril, Art Center Sarasota’s exhibitions coordinator, says there will be plenty of awards to compete for. She explains that students in K-8th grades will be awarded "Best of the Best" recognition — approximately two awards per grade per school. “High school students will have their work judged in 12 categories by arts educators,” she says. “Winning artwork will be awarded first-, second- and third-place place ribbons.”
High school students will be eligible for several large awards. State College of Florida is offering one full-year tuition scholarship. Ringling College of Art and Design is awarding two $10,000 scholarships. The college is also offering $325 scholarships to be applied toward teen concentration or pre-college courses at Ringling College.
Other awards include: A $100 Best in Show prize for a senior from Education Foundation of Sarasota County; two $100 prizes from Art Center Sarasota; a $100 prize from Art & Frame Sarasota; a $200 prize from the Sarasota Art Educators Association; and a $100 award from Arts Advocates.
During the run of this exhibit, Art Center Sarasota is also hosting a panel discussion in collaboration with Sunshine from Darkness, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to promoting mental health, from 5-7 p.m. May 20. The discussion will explore the role art plays in the emotional wellbeing of young people. According to the American Art Therapy Association, artistic expression may decrease anxiety, feelings of anger and depression. In addition, the creative process can enhance cognitive abilities, foster greater self-awareness, and help young people regulate their emotions. To date, the panel will include Lisa Richardson, LMHC, an art therapist, and Amie Austin, a neuropsychologist. Art Center Sarasota’s education director, Jane Harris, will facilitate the discussion.
