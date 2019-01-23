Art Center Sarasota’s 2018-2019 exhibition season, entitled “Parts Unknown," continues with four exhibits. “Sarasota Visual Artists,” in Gallery One, features work by seven artists from this group. The exhibition runs parallel with the group’s open studio series, during which the community is invited to visit the artists in their working spaces every first Saturday of the month through March. “Jen Nugent: How to Tell the Truth,” in Gallery Two, showcases a series of collages, drawings, and videos that address the competing impulses to preserve and interpret artifacts. “ASALH: Black Muse 2019,” in Gallery Three, is an annual collaboration with the Manasota branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which recognizes African American artists and craftspeople of Sarasota and Manatee counties. “Work of He(art),” in Gallery Four, is an open, all-media, all-subject, juried exhibition. A reception for all four exhibits is Jan. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sarasota Visual Arts Group exhibition presents a new dimension of the well-known members of this Sarasota Visual Arts Group. The seven artists showcased in this exhibition are Barbara Banks, Bill Buchman, Duncan Chamberlain, Larry Forgard, Michael Halflants, Grace Howl, and Dasha Reich. “Anyone familiar with the works of these artists will be surprised and impressed by the bold strides the artists have taken with their newest creations,” says the exhibit’s curator Dustin Juengel. Banks is focused in on her work with the human figure with photographs that kindle the elegance of ancient Greek sculpture. Buchman has developed a painterly language all his own and is speaking to us in a fluid line utilizing cutting-edge materials. Chamberlain’s metal sculptures present themselves full of vivacity and mischievous energy. Forgard surprises and delights with intricate sculptures of buildings with meticulous detail and witty charm. Halflants presents a clear vision through an impressive architectural model for a project that will soon be a familiar site to commuters of US 41. Howl pushed her bold painterly experiments to a mammoth scale. Reich ventured into the enchanting world of ceramic and returned with captivating geometric forms in bold colors. The exhibition will run parallel with the group’s open studio series, during which the community is invited to visit the artists in their working spaces every first Saturday of the month from December through March.
In “How to Tell the Truth,” Jen Nugent explores the delicate and unreliable nature of memory through a series of small-scale, mixed-media collages on paper and edited, archival film footage. “Using autobiography and collective history in equal measure, Nugent’s work dismantles and reassembles cultural content, revealing new possibilities and questioning how we value personal memories against collective, official histories,” says exhibit curator Nathan Skiles. He explains that the collages, drawings, and videos address the competing impulses to preserve and interpret artifacts. National Geographic pages, New York Times covers, Obama’s farewell address written on a McDonald’s napkin, torn Hubble space photographs, and various other compositions form a collective understanding of ideological structures, authorities, memory, and history. “How to Tell the Truth” forges and reveals connections between political (public) and personal remembrance without consolidating them.
“ASALH: Black Muse 2019” is a group exhibit of the member artists of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History. Art Center Sarasota hosts this annual exhibition to showcase work by regional artists and craftspeople inspired by African-American life and history. This exhibition covers a wide array of media, from painting and drawing to sculpture. Exhibiting artists include Tod Berrien, Helen Burkett, Arline Flournoy, Jacquie Fitzgerald, Major Gladden, Dan Houston, Myrna Morse, Michelle Redwine, Carolyn Rice, Peter Rogers, Rochelle Stassa, and Jane Thames.
“Work of He(art),” in Gallery Four, is an open, all-media, all-subject, juried exhibition. Jamie Tracy and Margy Rich will co-jury this exhibition. Tracy, an associate professor of art and a studio art program director at State College of Florida, received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Cleveland Institute of Art and his Master of Fine Art from School of Visual Arts. Tracy’s work focuses on creating photographs that speak to the language of both photography and painting. View his photography at jamietracy.com. Margy Rich, assistant professor at State College of Florida, holds an MFA in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design. She has completed advanced drawing and painting studies at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and Art Students’ League of New York. Her own studio practice encompasses drawings, paintings, and artist books. Her paintings can be viewed at margyrich.com.
Art Center Sarasota is located at 707 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota. For more information, call 941-365-2032 or visit www.artsarasota.org.
