Art Center Sarasota’s 2021 exhibition season continues with three exhibits, from Sept. 2-Oct. 2. “Probable Realities” features vividly colored, extremely detailed, marine-inspired vignettes on paper by Art Venti. “She Persisted” celebrates the Petticoat Painters’ annual exhibition at Art Center Sarasota showcasing a selection of works by members of this historic group. “A Fine Line” is a group exhibition of drawings by figurative artists juried by Craig Carl.
The opening reception for all three exhibits is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2.
AVenti creates his dream-like landscapes with translucent layers of colored pencils. Adapting surrealist techniques from artists like Salvador Dali and exploring the mysterious worlds that lurk just beneath the conscious mind, Venti builds his spectacular vistas with layer upon layer of pencil pigmentation. The result? Intensely detailed, amorphous shapes evoking dreamscapes of twisted white bedsheets, swirling ribbons or underwater plants. The works bring forth a sense of wonder and awe — eluding to the possible, even “probable” realities that come to surface when one’s imagination is pushed to the forefront. The artist says that his work flows from a vision of a futuristic world.
“My work doesn’t conveniently fit into any critical category,” says Venti. “There are elements of abstraction and glimpses of reality. I usually start by creating a forest of tissue paper in a light box, and then experiment with shadow, light and depth on this tableau. Illuminating this translucent paper suggests scenes of different landscapes that seem to move and change as the sun crosses the sky.” Born in New York City, Venti studied at New York’s highly acclaimed School of Visual Arts. Having lived and worked between Los Angeles and London for the last 35 years, Venti has recently relocated to Sarasota to join its thriving arts community.
The "Petticoat Painters" are one of America’s longest-running women’s art groups and has exhibited continuously since its establishment in 1953. While this organization may be old, the art created by its members is forever young. Artworks range from Susan J. Klein’s vividly colored and joyous landscapes, to Diane Schmidt’s masterful abstract water-media paintings, to Keiko Romerstein’s ethereal creations in watercolor and sumi-e.
“Their bold works remind us that the ‘Petticoat Painters’ are formidable artists who just happen to be women,” says Kinsey Robb, Art Center Sarasota’s new executive director. “The group began when women artists weren’t generally accepted in exhibitions. The name sounds oddly quaint today — but it’s itself an emblem of how far they have come.”
The juried exhibition "A Fine Line" explores figurative artists working in a range of drawing media, including graphite, ink, pastel, marker, colored pencil and digital illustration. The exhibit is juried by Craig Carl, a multi-talented artist with a long spanning career as a creative director, designer and illustrator producing ad campaigns, posters, book covers and illustrations. His clients have included Target, AT&T, The NFL, HBO, Doubleday and the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Art Center Sarasota is at 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota For more information, call 941-365-2032 or www.artsarasota.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.