Art Center Sarasota’s 2019-2020 exhibition season continues with “Open Season,” the center’s premiere national, juried exhibition of works in any media and subject in all four galleries, Dec. 12 to Jan. 17. For this exhibition, Art Center Sarasota invited artists from across the nation to submit work. The juror is Mark Ormond, an independent curator, writer, lecturer and consultant.
A “Garden Party,” the opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 12, features wine and craft beer, live music and food trucks will continue the reception until 9 p.m.
“This exhibit is a way for Sarasota to experience the diverse talents of artists from all regions of our country,” says Lisa Berger, Art Center Sarasota’s executive director. “The goal is to draw new artists and bring awareness of Sarasota as a cultural destination. Berger adds that the Art Center’s commitment to inclusion and diversity will be reflected in the variety of artists shown in this exhibit” She adds that they expect between 250 and 300 works of art will be included in this exhibition.
Juror Mark Ormond was the former director and curator of exhibitions for the Galleries at Ringling College of Art and Design. At Ringling College, he taught courses in the business of fine art and the role of the curator. Ormond also taught classes in art history at the University of Miami, and in arts management at the University of South Florida. Previously, Ormond also served as curator of 20th-century art and deputy director for collections and programs at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. In Miami, he was director of the Center for the Fine Arts (now the Perez Art Museum). Ormond has a B.A. in art history from the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in art history with a concentration in museum studies from the George Washington University. He also has a certificate in museum management from the Getty Institute at the University of California at Berkeley. He is a founding member of the Sarasota County Art in Public Places Committee and served on the City of Sarasota’s Public Art Committee.
