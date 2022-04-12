Osa Atoe, whose solo exhibition, “The Sea is Alive in Me,” is on view through April 30, will speak about her art and her passion for pottery from 5-6 p.m. April 14, Registration required: $5 non-refundable registration fee applies. Register at artsarasota.org/events-programs/p/artisttalk-osa-atoe.
Art Center Sarasota encourages area-based artists to submit artwork for its regional, juried exhibit, “Faces and Places,” which runs June 2 through Aug. 6.
Work should be inspired by or reflect their surrounding community, including faces, places, landscapes and societal experiences.
The juror for “Faces and Places” is Amanda Cooper, chief curator at the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg. The deadline for submission is midnight May 6.
To submit art or to learn more, visit artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.
Artist talk on April 14
Osa Atoe, whose solo exhibition, “The Sea is Alive in Me,” is on view through April 30, will speak about her art and her passion for pottery, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 14, Registration required: $5 non-refundable registration fee applies. Register at artsarasota.org/events-programs/p/artisttalk-osa-atoe.
On exhibit through April 30
Art Center Sarasota’s exhibition season continues with four exhibits, through April 30.
Osa Atoe: “The Sea is Alive in Me” features a collection of wheel-thrown functional and decorative ceramic vessels inspired by the Gulf of Mexico and historical water storage pots.
Philomena Marano: “Signs & Wonders” features works created from a cut paper process that straddles painting and graphic design. These vibrant compositions evoke the visual poetry and exhilaration of Coney Island rides and the thrill of the circus.
In “A Place In The Sun,” portrait photographer Susan Sidebottom tells people’s stories through the spaces they inhabit.
“The Annual Members Juried Show” is a juried exhibition of members’ artwork juried by Barbara Banks and Katherine Bzura.
