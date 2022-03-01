Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the "Art in Bloom" art show on March 6. This unique one-day art show features floral designs and works of art from the Sustainable Conceptions exhibit and will be on display in the Edison Caretaker's House. Prior to the show, participating Garden Council members are paired with a piece of artwork and create a floral display based on their interpretation of the art — using the same colors and design feel.
The Sustainable Conceptions exhibit includes 2-D and 3-D works of art that are made from recycled materials to emphasize the importance of reusing materials for a sustainable future. The Caretaker's House is an original “Cracker House” and one of the oldest standing structures in Lee County.
Held in many cities across the country, "Art in Bloom" is a nationally sanctioned event through the National Garden Clubs and the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. The Fort Myers-Lee County Garden Council was organized in 1957 and is affiliated with both organizations. Edison Ford has a long history with garden clubs, as Mina Edison was a founding member of the Periwinkle Garden Club -- the first garden club in Fort Myers. Today, the Periwinkle Garden Club is a member of the Garden Council.
Art in Bloom is included with general admission. Visitors may vote for their favorite floral design and winners will be announced at the end of the show.
