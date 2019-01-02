At Galleria Mare, located on the second floor of a charming historic building on U.S. 41 in Nokomis, owner Ria Neilson designs dazzling fused-glass creations.
“It takes tons of time to produce glass ornaments, jewelry or sculptures, but the results are always gratifying. Color and texture are important elements, and it’s always amazing to see how each piece evolves during the creative process,” explains Neilson, whose work is featured in her studio/gallery from December-May along with fine art pieces by local artists.
At Galleria Mare (Italian for gallery by the sea) area residents and guests are invited to enjoy monthly full moon celebrations on their adjacent terrace. The timing is determined by the moon, of course, and that’s on purpose.
“Most galleries hold events during regular hours and times, but I believe that viewing spectacular full moons under the stars is a great way for people to enjoy an artful evening, meet with local artists, partake of wine and appetizers, and shop for one-of-kind, lovingly made by hand, gifts. In addition to a full moon experience we offer a free raffle drawing for a surprise gift,” added Neilson.
Throughout the 2018-19 season Galleria Mare will be featuring dynamic, colorful abstract paintings by Dotty Gaziano; hand painted silk scarves and abstract paintings by Fran Brownell; photographs stretched over canvas by Donna Marie Williams; and local beachscapes and contemporary Italian landscapes by Italian-born artist, Marino Roncari. Neilson’s fused-glass creations, tastefully displayed throughout the gallery, include multi-colored jewelry selections of rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, and earrings. Unique gift items include: sushi platters, cheese platters, ornaments, glass mobile chimes, credit card holders and even delicate glass money clips. Her large and small translucent bowls, and her textured or smooth decorative wall art are multi shaped conversation pieces in themselves.
Neilson, who loves to decorate, mixes up or adds to her monthly artwork displays so returning customers are assured of a new experience during each visit. Aask her to show off a two sided table that is transformed by flipping over a top that can be reflected by a bottom mirror.
A Wolf Moon celebration is scheduled for Jan. 21; a Snow Moon celebration on Feb. 19; a Worm Moon Celebration on March 20; a Pink Moon celebration on April 19, and a final Flower Moon celebration on May 18. Artful Full Moon celebrations are set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Galleria Mare, located at 801 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis on the second floor above Cafe Evergreen, opens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday-Saturday. Contact Ria Neilson to make an appointment or to commission her work by emailing ria@galleriamare.com.
