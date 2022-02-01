M A R A Art Studio + Gallery presents “Duality,” featuring large-scale and mixed-media work by Mara Torres Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and started taking art classes at the age of four. After high school, Torres González pursued formal art studies at the School of Plastic Arts and Design of Puerto Rico. She graduated in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in painting. Since then, Torres González says she has “lived through art” in myriad ways, including 18 years as a high-level event planner and floral designer for celebrities.
Torres González describes art as, “the channel through which I express myself and my feelings.” Her artistic expression colors outside the lines of genre and mediums, including acrylic, encaustic, photography, resin, alcohol ink, mixed-media and acrylic pour. Torres González’ work can be found in collections across Puerto Rico, México, London and the United States.
“The full spectrum of art is my medium,” she says. “Creativity is a living thing, like grass growing up through a crack in the sidewalk. It takes many forms and always finds a way through into the light.”
In 2018, Torres González moved to Sarasota. She opened M A R A Art Studio + Gallery in downtown Sarasota’s Rosemary District in 2020. The gallery features changing exhibitions by contemporary artists, including Torres González’ own work.
Torres González adds that some truths are beyond words.
“When I need to be heard, I create,” she says. “When words are simply not enough, I create without words,” she says. “I’ve found my voice in visual art.”
“I have so many sources of inspiration — from nature, to evolving technologies, to social controversies,” says Torres González. “The real beauty of visual art is that it speaks to people in many different ways. If your mind and heart is open, art can always speak to you and touch you. The story it tells doesn’t need translation.”
