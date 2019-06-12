Working from his studio at Blind Pass on Sanibel Island, wildlife artist Ed Anderson from Boise, Idaho, will be participating in an artist “in residence” educational program at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge. “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge is hosting the program as part of the refuge’s 75th anniversary celebration running through Dec. 1, 2020.
“Our refuge was created by conservation artist Jay Norwood ‘Ding’ Darling in 1945, so it’s more than fitting that we begin celebrating our 75th anniversary with interpretive art programs,” said supervisory refuge ranger Toni Westland. “Darling, who created the Federal Duck Stamp program, designed the first duck stamp and the refuge system’s Blue Goose logo. He won the Pulitzer Prize twice for his popular political cartoons throughout the 1920s and 30s.”
The refuge plans to establish pop-up studio locations along Wildlife Drive throughout Anderson’s stay, so that visitors can informally meet and learn from the artist. He will also conduct formal art and journaling workshops and demonstrations.
Anderson’s work will culminate in an exhibition of his journals and art starting in mid-February 2020 in the “Ding” Darling Visitor & Education Center auditoriums. The Refuge Nature Store will also be turning his art into one-of-a-kind souvenirs to benefit conservation and education efforts at “Ding” Darling.
“I am excited to be inspired by some of ‘Ding’ Darling’s most famous conservation cartoons as part of my body of work at the refuge,” said Anderson. “Darling could be considered one of the original wildlife doodling storytellers, and that’s essentially how I work.”
For more information about Anderson’s work, visit edandersonart.com. To keep up to date on the refuge’s 75th anniversary celebration, visit ding75.org.
