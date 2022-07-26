Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present 25 concerts during its 27th season, "Ever Onward."
The season runs from Oct. 2 through May 14 and offers a diverse range of musical experiences featuring emerging and established classical, jazz, pops and chamber artists presented at nine venues throughout Sarasota County.
Virtuoso Violins Series
The season opens Oct. 2 with a concert in the Virtuoso Violins Series presented at Sarasota Opera House. The Magnificent Markovs features Alexander, Albert and Marina Markov, the “first family of the violin.” The concert features Alexander playing his original composition, "Caesar," on his gold electric violin, accompanied by Key Chorale and Booker High School VPA Choir. He will also be joined by his renowned violinist parents to perform classical favorites. Electrifying young violinists Blake Pouliot and Simone Porter take the stage as Double Feature on Dec. 6, with pianist Hsin-I-Huang. "Vivaldi and Mendelssohn" on May 9 brings together young concertmasters from four American orchestras for Vivaldi’s "Four Seasons" and Mendelssohn’s "String Octet." Post-concert receptions are offered for an additional charge.
Lunch & Listen Series
The Lunch & Listen Series moves to the Sarasota Yacht Club this season. This series spotlights gifted young artists in concert at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. Prize winners Anthony Trionfo, flute and Albert Cano Smit, piano, present the first concert in this series on Oct. 27, followed by Vision Duo (Ariel Horowitz, violin and Britton-René Collins, marimba), on Dec. 15. Young Concert Artists’ classical accordionist Hanzhi Wang, praised for her captivating stage presence, plays Feb. 9. The March 23 concert features Sarasota Orchestra’s principal second violin Samantha Bennett; and Canadian cello sensation Cameron Crozeman with Meagan Milatz, piano, close the Lunch & Listen Series on April 27 in a program inspired by composers’ vacation trips.
Lighter Fare Series
The Lighter Fare Series offers classic jazz and musical theater favorites outdoors at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus and indoors at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. "Bass to Bass: John Miller and Michael Ross" on Nov. 9 offers jazz standards plus a little rhythm and blues. Danielle Talamantes, soprano and her husband Kerry Wilkerson, bass-baritone, perform classics from the Great American Songbook and musical theater on Jan. 18. Sarasota’s own Broadway star Maria Wirries presents a homecoming concert on Feb. 23. Guitarist JIJI, who performs April 20, was selected by the Washington Post as “one of the 21 composers/performers who sound like tomorrow.”
Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater
Sarasota’s elegant 18th century theater serves as the backdrop for the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater series. SYBARITE5, a genre-crossing quintet with Sarasota roots, performs Nov. 15. The 442s, comprised of three members of the St. Louis Symphony and two of that region’s finest jazz musicians, take the stage Dec. 13. Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet — one of the most in-demand chamber ensembles in the world — performs on Jan. 10. Lincoln Trio, joined by clarinetist Bharat Chandra, presents Olivier Messiaen’s moving "Quartet for the End of Time" on Feb. 28. The piece was composed in a World War II German prisoner-of-war camp for fellow prisoners to perform. Pianist Michelle Cann, the 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner, plays on March 7.
Soirée Series
The trademark Soirée Series returns to the music room of the one-of-a-kind Fischer/Weisenborne residence with award-winning tenor John Kaneklides and Joseph Holt, piano, Nov. 20-21; Santa Fe Opera’s concertmaster Steven Moeckel and Joanna Goldstein, piano, Jan. 29-30; and Sarasota native Daniel Solowey, clarinet with Milana Strezeva, piano, March 5-6. These intimate performances give the audience the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with the musicians. Refreshments are served following each performance.
Additional concerts
Concerts that are not part of a series include pianist Lin Ye with principal string musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra on March 26. Ye last performed in Sarasota three years ago in sold out programs. Harpist Cheryl Losey Feder and her cellist husband Abraham Feder perform as the Feder Duo on April 9. Brothers Paul and Steven Laraia present Viola Royale on May 14. Paul Laraia is part of the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst String Quartet and Steven Laraia is with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Artist Series concerts is pleased to collaborate with The Sarasota Ballet on two programs this season. The first, from Oct. 21-23, pairs chamber music with a triple bill of world premieres by Sarasota Ballet choreographers including Ricardo Graziano and Richard House. The second, "Images of Dance" on May 2, showcases young dancers of The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company, Margaret Barbieri Conservatory, and students from other youth arts organizations in a program celebrating new generations of Sarasota artists. For tickets and information, visit sarasotaballet.org or 941-359-0099.
The organization will also hold the Suncoast Music Scholarships competition in April 2023. Conducted and funded by Artist Series Concerts and Sarasota Music Club, this annual collaboration gives financial awards to young musicians from Sarasota and Manatee county high schools to help them further their music education.
Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts, stated, “We’re thrilled to present the first season planned by our new director of artist programs, Daniel Jordan. He has put together a wonderful concert schedule that highlights our mission of presenting acknowledged stars of the next generation, as well as collaborative programs with The Sarasota Ballet, Key Chorale, and the Booker High School VPA Choir.” She continued, “Our series are now set up in a way which allows patrons to easily choose their favorite genres or venues — and we have experiences to meet everyone’s musical preferences.”
For more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call 941-306-1202.
