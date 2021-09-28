Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota kicks off a new live concert season in grand style with the fifth edition of “Piano Grand,” featuring four Steinway & Sons concert grand pianos played by four top area pianists (Dr. Joseph Holt, Don Bryn, Thomas Purviance and Susan Woodruff Versage), at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
The latest edition of "Piano Grand" promises more of the pianistic bravura, surprises and twists that have made the series an audience favorite since 2016. This season’s program includes such diverse favorites as Mozart’s "Magic Flute Overture," Tchaikovsky’s "Eugene Onegin Waltz," Verdi’s "Triumphal March from Aida," Harold Arlen’s" Over the Rainbow," Dave Brubeck’s "Take Five," and more.
After four successful seasons of “Piano Grand,” the keyboard spectacle where top pianists tickle the ivories of multiple Steinway grand pianos with complex arrangements of favorite pieces often created especially for the occasion, one might think that the series had exhausted all available repertoire.
“Not quite yet,” says Joseph Holt, former director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts and the "mastermind" behind the Piano Grand series.
“It’s true that there are only so many arrangements out there for multi-piano performances. Coming up with fresh programming is always a challenge, as well as a bit of a scavenger hunt.” For Holt the magic number for this year’s edition became four — four Steinway & Sons concert grand pianos, brought in from New York especially for the performance, played by four outstanding area pianists — the ‘fab four.’
“In addition to an array of works from opera and pops, this year’s program also showcases some of the myriad possibilities of four pianos and four pianists,” says Holt.
One such highlight is a segment called “The Power of One Piano,” a sequence in which a soloist, then a duo, then a trio and finally a quartet of pianists perform on one piano, marching through Mascagni’s "Intermezzo" from "Cavalleria Rusticana," Rossini’s overture to "The Barber of Seville" and Lavignac’s "Galop Marche" in the process.
“We are thrilled to be kicking off our 26th season with renewed optimism, vigor and hopes for a safe and inspiring concert season,” says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. “I can’t think of a better way to kick it off than with this sparkling new version of 'Piano Grand!'”
Dr. Joseph Holt has enjoyed a wide-ranging musical career as conductor, pianist, chamber music performer, arts administrator, educator and arranger. He served more than 20 years as principal pianist with the United States Army Chorus, performing for U.S. presidents, military officials and dignitaries from around the world. Joining him are two "Piano Grand" "veterans," pianist, composer and arranger Don Bryn, and Chopin, Liszt and Rachmaninoff virtuoso Thomas Purviance. Rounding out the quartet is Susan Woodruff Versage, a former coach and accompanist for the Houston Grand Opera, the Spoleto Festival, the Kennedy Center and many others. The Steinway & Sons pianos are provided by Pritchards Pianos, 2108 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
Tickets are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202. COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts’ top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. Safety requirements will be adjusted to fit each event throughout the season and will be posted online as soon as they are available.
