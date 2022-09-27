Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota opens its 27th season on Oct. 2 with a concert in the Virtuoso Violins Series presented at Sarasota Opera House. The Magnificent Markovs is two generations of concert violinists – Alexander Markov and his parents Albert and Marina – performing together in a family-friendly concert experience that also features Key Chorale and the Booker High School VPA Choir.

The first part of the concert features the Markovs playing classical favorites by Paganini, Schubert, Prokofiev and others. Alexander Markov says, “It’s an incredible experience every time we play together, because there’s nothing closer than playing with your family.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments