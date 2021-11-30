Artist Series Concerts welcomes the holidays with Frisson, a dynamic ensemble made up of seven young master musicians performing together under the artistic direction of oboist Thomas Gallant, himself an acclaimed artist who the New Yorker has hailed as “a player who unites technical mastery with intentness, charm and wit.” Their holiday program features such classical and classic holiday favorites.
Based in New York City, Frisson features the best and brightest of classical music's rising stars, most of them recent graduates from such prestigious schools as the Manhattan School of Music, the Yale School of Music and the Juilliard School.
“It is a delight to present a live holiday concert again, and especially with this dynamic ensemble,” says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. “These young musicians are each brilliant in their own right and together under the artistic direction of Thomas Gallant, their musicianship and programming truly sparkle.”
Founded in 2016, Frisson has since become known for its diverse repertoire and inventive musical arrangements that showcase masterworks both rare and familiar.
“It’s not often one comes across an ensemble of stellar young musicians like these who shine individually but also play together so beautifully,” says Daniel Jordan, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts. “Be it on violin, viola, cello, flute, oboe, clarinet, double bass or bassoon, theirs is an individual and collective brilliance that is not to be missed.”
The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are available at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202.
