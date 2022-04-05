Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Natalie Helm, cello and Jesse Martins, piano

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Sarasota Orchestra Principal Cellist Natalie Helm in performance with pianist Jesse Martins April 17-18. The program is titled "Quarantine Creations: How the Pandemic Opened Doors and Bridged Worlds."
Principal Cello of Sarasota Orchestra since 2016, Helm enjoys a dynamic career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician and educator. During the pandemic period from March 2020-present, Helm took advantage of the extra time to collaborate online with other musicians and artists from around the world. This program will feature photography by Anna Zwanzig as well as live and pre-recorded performances and audience interaction.
Helm’s recent engagements include solo appearances with the Sarasota Orchestra, Dana Point Symphony and Montgomery Symphony Orchestra. A top prize winner at international competitions, Helm has had the opportunity to perform internationally throughout Italy, Germany, and Japan. She is the recipient of the prestigious Karl Zeise Memorial Cello Award and has appeared in collaboration with the American Contemporary Ballet, Domingo-Thorton Young Artist and Yamaha School of Music.
Daniel Jordan, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts stated, “Natalie Helm has made an enormous impact on the Sarasota community since joining Sarasota Orchestra in 2016. Her tremendous creativity and dedication to bringing music out of the concert hall have made her one of the most sought-after performers in our area. These concerts should not be missed.”
Helm will be joined in the two performances by pianist Jesse Martins. Since joining the music staff of Sarasota Opera in 2011, he has been integrally involved in all aspects of the company’s music-making including conducting Mozart’s "The Magic Flute" (2019), Purcell’s "Dido and Aeneas" (2021) and Donizetti’s "The Daughter of the Regiment" (2021). As a pianist he is heard frequently in many concerts for Sarasota Opera and throughout the area.
