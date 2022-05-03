Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Vieness Piano Duo

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents the Vieness Piano Duo in recital as part of the State College of Florida’s Pianopalooza Festival on May 8.
Prizewinning pianists Eva Schaumkell and Vijay Venkatesh combined forces in 2017 to create the Vieness Piano Duo, and have since enthralled audiences with their electric and captivating performances of a wide range of repertoire.
Praised for their “impeccable synchronized timing,” (Ventura Star-News), their intuition for conversation coupled with a commanding stage presence has made them regularly in demand throughout the world. The Los Angeles-based duo’s performance will include Brahms’ "Hungarian Dances Nos. 1 and 5," Samuel Barber’s "Souvenirs, Op. 28" and Camille Saint-Saëns’ "Carnival of the Animals."
Schaumkell and Venkatesh will also offer a masterclass for local piano duos on May 7 at State College of Florida in conjunction with the Pianopalooza Festival.
Daniel Jordan, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts stated, “Artist Series Concerts is delighted to sponsor the Vieness Piano Duo as part of our collaboration with State College of Florida’s Pianopalooza Festival. Professional piano duos are rare, and Vieness’ performance represents a unique opportunity for pianists and piano lovers in our community to hear extraordinary repertoire in a special concert experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.