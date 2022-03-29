Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents violinist Max Tan

Max Tan is a past winner at Artist Series Concerts National String Competition, an alumnus of the Perlman Music Program and a member of the Sarasota Orchestra.

 Photo by Carlin Ma

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota continues its 26th season's Lunch and Listen series with a concert by a musician familiar to local classic music audiences. Violinist Max Tan will perform with pianist in Joseph Holt, on April 7 at Bird Key Yacht Club. 

Born in Maryland in 1993, Tan has played with the Sarasota Orchestra since 2017, and has performed as a recitalist and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and Europe. He made his recital debut in China in 2019. 

Tan has also appeared as a soloist at with the Juilliard Orchestra, New Juilliard Ensemble, Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie, Lowell Philharmonic, Longwood Symphony, Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, and Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra. Tan also appeared at his alma mater as soloist with the Harvard Bach Society Orchestra. Tan majored in human development and regenerative biology at Harvard, with a minor in music. He went on to get a masters degree and is pursuing a doctorate in music at the Juilliard School.  

Tan is on the rosters for the Si-Yo Music Foundation, the Center for Musical Excellence, and Music for Food. He is also a co-founder of the Versoi Ensemble, which aims to explore arts diplomacy through chamber music performances.

The concert is a make-up for a concert originally scheduled for November 2020. According to Daniel Jordan, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, it will be worth the wait. “From the first time I heard Max play I was enamored with his beautiful sound and impeccable technique," Jordan said in a news release. "I couldn't be happier that we are able to present him in concert with the artist series."

Tan will perform on a Stradivarius violin dated to 1701 on loan from The Juilliard School.  

