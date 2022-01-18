Artist Series Concerts presents the groundbreaking Merz Trio, performing with another star on the rise, 27 year-old Jamaican-American violist Jordan Bak, on Jan. 23 at Temple Sinai in Sarasota.
Works by contemporary composers Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti and Jeffrey Mumford are followed by the trio’s own arrangement of songs by Alma Mahler and Alban Berg and Cheryl Frances-Hoad’s powerfully lyrical and virtuosic work "My Fleeting Angel for Piano Trio."
The Merz Trio launched their first season in November 2017 and have since made a sweep of major U.S. competitions, winning the 2021 Naumburg, 2019 Concert Artists Guild, 2019 Fischoff, and 2018 Chesapeake Competitions. They have performed at venues and festivals around the world and in August 2021 released their debut album “Ink” which is now nominated for four Grammy awards.
The program then concludes with a deep dive into the emotional richness of Brahms' "C Minor Piano Quartet," ("Werther Quartet") designed, like all of the pieces in the program, to connect back to the theme of soliloquy.
“This is a compelling and keenly crafted program and it is sure to be played with the dazzling yet elegant virtuosity that we’ve come to expect of these four remarkable young artists,” says Daniel Jordan, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts. “We’re all very excited to see this concert.”
Joining the Merz Trio will be Jordan Bak, the 27-year-old Jamaican-American violist who is captivating audiences internationally with his radiant stage energy and smooth yet robust alto sound. Recent recital debuts include performances at London's Wigmore Hall, New York's Merkin Concert Hall and Alice Tully Hall, Boston's Jordan Hall and chamber music tours with the Musicians from Marlboro and Concert Artists Guild. Bak was recently chosen to perform an all-solo recital in the opening series of the Violin Channel's highly acclaimed Vanguard Concert Series.
“The Merz Trio and Jordan Bak are examples of the many artists whose concerts were originally planned for late 2020 or early 2021 and had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic,” notes Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. “We’re very fortunate to have been able to re-engage both the Trio and Jordan Bak because their careers have been on a meteoric rise even since then. Catch them while you can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.