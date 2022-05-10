'Artistry of Dance' exhibit By Larry McNiff Special to Go! May 10, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Sorcha Augustine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walk through a hall of fine art dance images captured by five skilled Florida-based photographers.It’s a visual treat of shapes and colors showing the grace and beauty of dance, captured in brief moments of time.Photographers include Angel Tisdale, St. Augustine; Sorcha Augustine, Sarasota; Mark Schermeister, Miami; Chase Rossman, Miami; and Larry McNiff. Port Charlotte.If you have an interest in the arts, especially dance, this is a do not miss exhibit. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Go!letter Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Calendar Featured Businesses Achieva Credit Union 3105 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 +1(941)347-8466 Website Florida Clean Roof 1703 Cornwalls Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904 +1(239)332-8636 Website Animal Medical Clinic 324 Cross St Ste 111, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 +1(941)639-9600 Website Cooks Sportland 4419 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 +1(941)493-0025 Website Westchester Gold & Diamonds 4200 Tamiami Trail F, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 +1(941)625-0666 Currently Open Website Advanced Orthopedic Center Office 350 Mary St Ste F, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 +1(941)639-6699 Website Family Health Centers 4300 Kings Hwy, Suite 210, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 +1(844)342-7935 Website Advanced Orthopedic Center Office 1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 +1(941)629-6262 Website Murdock Stones Etc. Port Charlotte 590 Prineville Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 +1(941)629-6651 Currently Open Website Paradise Family Healthcare 4133, 1101 S. Tamiami Trail, #108, Venice, FL 34285 +1(941)488-2332 Website Find a local business
