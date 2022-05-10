'Artistry of Dance' exhibit
Photo by Sorcha Augustine

Walk through a hall of fine art dance images captured by five skilled Florida-based photographers.

It’s a visual treat of shapes and colors showing the grace and beauty of dance, captured in brief moments of time.

Photographers include Angel Tisdale, St. Augustine; Sorcha Augustine, Sarasota; Mark Schermeister, Miami; Chase Rossman, Miami; and Larry McNiff. Port Charlotte.

If you have an interest in the arts, especially dance, this is a do not miss exhibit.

