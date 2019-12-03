The Art & Design Show Sarasota, formerly the Sarasota Craft Show, returns to Sarasota, Dec. 6-8 at Robarts Arena.
Now in its 12th year, the Art & Design Show Sarasota features exceptional works in fashion, decorative fiber, wearable art, leather, jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood, painting and sculpture by more than 80 of the nation’s top artists.
Starting this year, admission is free.
The Art & Design Show Sarasota is produced by Richard Rothbard and his wife Joanna Rothbard, who are hailed as leaders in promoting artists and artisans working in the contemporary fine arts and crafts industry.
“We love bringing artists and art connoisseurs together,” says Rothbard. “Our artists count on Sarasota’s discriminating art market. Our show brings in some of the nation’s and the region’s best artists and the Sarasota’s arts community knows it. They look forward to this show every year. It’s like a family reunion for creators and the people who value their work — a true meeting of the minds.”
Rothbard adds that an air-conditioned, indoor venue with free parking is the civilized way to go. “Outdoor art fairs can be crowded and brutally hot,” he says. “Our indoor ambiance is more like a welcoming oasis. It’s cool on every level.”
According to Rothbard, it’s also far more personal.
“You can take your time and have real conversation with the artists about their work,” he says. “And Mother Nature won’t ruin that conversation if she gets in a bad mood, thanks to the air-conditioned environment. The sun’s not beating down on you — or hiding behind clouds. Artists can literally show their work in the best light.”
Last year’s three-day show attracted more than 4,000 visitors. Continuing to build on that success, Rothbard and his team have been busy with their rigorous process of selecting the 80+ artists and artisans for the 2019 show.
“We are always excited to see the high caliber of work being produced by the participating artists from this area,” says Rothbard.
