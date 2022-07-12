The first talk on July 21 features members of the Petticoat Painters, a group formed in 1953 to showcase the talents of female artists at a time when women had difficulty finding venues to exhibit their work.
Arts Advocates offers a new art talk series that will take place in the Arts Advocates Gallery.
“Art Talk with the Petticoat Painters” kicks off the series July 21. The talk features artists Lucy Barber, Susan J. Klein, Judy Lyons Schneider, Jana Millstone and Diane Schmidt — all members of the Petticoat Painters, one of the oldest continuously exhibiting arts groups in the United States. The group was formed in 1953 to showcase the talents of female artists at a time when women had difficulty finding venues to exhibit their work.
These five women share the title of Petticoat Painter, but that’s where their artistic similarities end. Each has her own distinct style and approach, as you’ll see from the artwork on display. You’ll hear about their processes and inspirations and what it has meant to be a member of this distinguished group.
Mark Ormond, an independent curator, author, lecturer and consultant, will present the second talk, “Art Talk — A Week in the Life of a Curator” on Aug. 18.
With more than 25 years of experience in the art world, Ormond has organized dozens of museum exhibitions, and authored, edited, and contributed to numerous brochures, catalogs and publications on artists.
During his 10-year association with the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, he was senior curator and deputy director for collections and programs. Ormond, who is the curator of the Arts Advocates’ collection, will explain the complexity of planning, fundraising, acquiring and transporting art — everything involved in creating a successful show.
Ormond became the first curator and was subsequently appointed director of the Center for the Fine Arts (now the Miami Art Museum). Ormond is also the curator of the Arts Advocates’ collection on exhibit in the gallery at the Crossings at Siesta Key mall and at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Ormond will also discuss how the role of a curator has changed in today’s art world with new forms of emerging art such as videos, NFT’s and performance art. Wine will be served with the talk.
