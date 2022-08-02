The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County and partnering sponsor, Bookstore1Sarasota, will follow the lead of the nation in acknowledging a student who has achieved excellence in poetry, allowing them to be a leader for their community in raising the profile of poetry and developing its audience.
“The Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate program aims to identify young writers and leaders who are committed to civic and community engagement, poetry and performance, human relations, diversity and social justice across the suncoast region,” said Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.
The laureateship is an honorary position held by an emerging poet between the ages of 13 and 19 who is a Sarasota County or surrounding county resident with an interest to be involved in the literary arts community, in volunteer and community service, and in clubs, sports or other co-curricular activities. Each Youth Poet Laureate serves a one-year term of service, during which they promote a wide range of literary arts and participate in ceremonial, educational and cultural activities throughout the region. They represent and celebrate the diversity and history and vision of the youth for the Suncoast region.
“Poetry has long been a mainstay of Bookstore1Sarasota’s mission,” said Georgia Court, owner of Bookstore1Sarasota. “Reading poetry, writing poetry and enjoying life through the lens of poetry are all important to us. We are delighted to be part of this worthwhile initiative.”
The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County will make the final appointment of the Youth Poet Laureate, who earns a $500 stipend and embarks on a year of opportunities as an ambassador for literary arts and youth expression. They also qualify to be selected as the National Youth Poet Laureate. The National Youth Poet Laureate initiative is a program of Urban Word, an award-winning youth literary arts and youth development organization, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.
