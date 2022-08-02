The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County and partnering sponsor, Bookstore1Sarasota, will follow the lead of the nation in acknowledging a student who has achieved excellence in poetry, allowing them to be a leader for their community in raising the profile of poetry and developing its audience.

“The Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate program aims to identify young writers and leaders who are committed to civic and community engagement, poetry and performance, human relations, diversity and social justice across the suncoast region,” said Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.

