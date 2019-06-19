Provided by becca eldredge
The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to announce the 2019-2020 season, Arts Live! In Venice, paying homage to the community, from local favorites from previous seasons to new shows that thrill and excite all audiences alike.
The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker” featuring The Venice Symphony (Dec. 14-Dec. 15)
Returning for the third year, the Sarasota Cuban Ballet brings their stunning production to the VPAC for three performances. Accompanied by 26 Venice Symphony musicians with guest conductor Joeseph Caulkins, and a brand new set, these pre-professional performers will stun you with their elegance and strength in this holiday tradition.
“Decades Rewind” (Dec. 31)
Rock your way into the next decade with “Decades Rewind!” This special New Year’s Eve production of this fan favorite. With music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s in the afternoon and ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at night, celebrate the new decade all day long. It’s not just the music, it’s memories as we journey back in time with Decades Rewind.
“Cash, Killer, and the King” (Jan. 18)
A red hot rock-n-roll tribute to Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley for a night you’ll never forget. Explore their shared Memphis roots, celebrate their early success and marvel in the music of these legends.
Broadway Boys (Jan. 24)
The Broadway Boys is a collection of Broadway’s finest male singers. By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional show tunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre.
Dick Hyman, Ken Peplowski and Clairdee in “Movie Music” (Jan. 30)
This dynamic trio of internationally acclaimed performers returns to the VPAC stage after “Playing the Posters.” This season’s performance will feature music from the many movies for which Hyman served as music director/composer. His long-standing relationship with Woody Allen led to his scoring such films as “Hannah and Her Sisters” and” Zelig,” as well as other films such as “Moonstruck,” often with Peplowski in the reed section. Peplowski has since become an internationally known clarinet soloist. Clairdee has personalized the vocal repertoire of the entire Hollywood songbook and often presents these classics in her own vibrant manner.
“The Beatles vs The Stones: The Greatest Show That Never Was” (Feb. 1)
The story of the infamous rivalry between the two greatest bands of the rock and roll era comes alive on stage. This thrill-ride of a show is comprised of six alternating mini-sets of the greatest hits on earth — the soundtrack to the lives of millions of people around the world. In the end, the audience will decide who wins: The Beatles or The Stones?
“The Limeliters And The Brothers Four” (Feb. 4)
Two legendary folk bands come together in this exciting performance. Start the evening with The Limeliters who have entertained standing-room-only crowds with their incredible musical talent and zany sense of humor for over 50 years. The second half of the performance brings us the smooth, musical sounds of The Brother Four and their pioneering “folk revival” style music. Coming together to end the show, these two bands will bring you tunes such as “There’s a Meetin’ Here Tonight,” “City of New Orleans,” “A Dollar Down,” “Greenfields,” “Seven Daffodils” and “Try to Remember.”
“A Charlie Chaplin Double Feature: A Dog’s Life (1918) and The Kid (1921)” — featuring photoplay organist, Jay Warren (Feb. 11)
Come back in time and experience Charlie Chaplin as he was first seen on the big screen — with a live organist. Start the evening with “A Dog’s Life.” This heartwarming short film stars Chaplin and the dog, Scraps, as he helps Chaplin toward a better life. Continue the evening with Chaplin’s first full-length feature film, “The Kid,” on the big screen. Chaplin stars as his lovable Tramp character, this time raising an orphan (a remarkable young Jackie Coogan) he has rescued from the streets. Accompanied on the organ by The Silent Film Society’s Jay Warren, this is an exciting chance to see movies as they were seen a century ago.
“Gershwin... With A Twist!” (Feb. 16)
Starring Brian Gurl, Michele Pruyn and their dynamic band. Gurl returns to the VPAC after a successful performance of “Moscow Meets Manhattan” in 2017. Experience the music of George Gershwin like you’ve never heard it before. From ragtime to reggae, Broadway to doo wop and rhapsody in blue to rap, this exciting and innovative production reaches across the generations. A unique addition to the performance will be cameo appearances by two talented Venice High School students.
Zepparella (Feb. 21)
Singer Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West and drummer Clementine make up Zepparella, the Led Zeppelin powerhouse devoted to sharing the music of the greatest rock band in the world with audiences far and wide. For 15 years, the band has been honing their craft, and the live shows have become legendary for the passion and spirit of improvisation that channels the heart of the original. Based in San Francisco, they are delighted to be rocking Florida for the first time.
The Chorale Artists of Sarasota in “Carmina Burana In Motion” (Feb. 22-23)
“Carmina Burana in Motion” features Orff’s popular masterpiece, Carmina Burana, sung by the region’s only professional chorus, Choral Artists of Sarasota, with Sarasota Young Voices and soloists. The Venice Symphony percussion section accompanies the singers and members of Sarasota Contemporary Dance perform original choreography by Leymis Bolaños Wilmott. The program opens with selections by the Venice Symphony percussion section.
The Terry Myers Orchestra in a “Tribute To The Big Band Generation” (March 8)
Terry Myers returns with a brand new show. Myers wowed audiences with his “Benny Goodman Tribute” during the 2018-2019 season and he is back for more. This year’s “Tribute To The Big Band Generation” will feature music by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Les Brown, Harry James, Lionel Hampton, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Woody Herman, Charlie Spivak and more.
“Dancing Dream: A Tribute to Abba” (March 21)
“Dancing Dream: A Tribute to Abba,” the pop super-group from Sweden, electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance,” “Fernando,” “Waterloo” and many more. Dancing Dream is a six-piece live band with an arsenal of seasoned New York City musicians.
The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School’s “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream and Ocean” (March 29)
SCBS returns to Venice Performing Arts Center for a springtime triple bill: a ballet interpretation of Shakespeare’s beloved “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a stunning original work “Ocean” set to the moving music of Saint-Saens and for the grand finale, one of classical ballet’s most lively romances the grand pas de deux from “Paquita.”
Good Vibrations (April 26)
Much more than just your typical tribute band, Good Vibrations celebrates the legacy and spirit of the legendary California icons by re-creating the timeless music; youthful appearance and excitement of seeing the original Beach Boys lineup lie once again in their mid-1960s prime.
Shen Yun (March 13-16)
The world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company performs at the VPAC again this season, an all-new show for 2020. Fascinating stories from 5,000 years of Chinese culture are told through the vivid athleticism and deep expressiveness of classical Chinese dance, one of the most demanding art forms in the world. A groundbreaking East-West orchestra captures the spirit of ancient China. Grand animated backdrops place the audience right inside the action. Shen Yun’s uplifting energy is something you can feel long after the curtain falls.
