Mark your calendar! Arts On The Green is just around the corner. March 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local artists and musicians will be able to showcase their talent. The endeavor is a joint effort between North Port Art Center and the City of North Port and will be held on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. The event is held in combination with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo and the Art Alliance.
This is a wonderful time for the public to visit with the artists, see all the wonderful artwork available and purchase a one of a kind piece of artwork, woodwork, jewelry and view many other items that may be added to your home a at reasonable price.
Jazz entertainment and refreshments will also be available.
Tables are available and may be reserved by calling 941-423-6460 or dropping by the North Port Art Center located at 5950 Sam Shapos Way.
