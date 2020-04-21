The Hermitage Artist Retreat is seeking art teachers who want to become a “STAR.”
“The state of Florida is filled with talented, dedicated artists who are also talented and dedicated, certified full-time public school teachers,” it said in a news release. “The lives of these particular people are spent trying to balance the challenge of expressing their artistic selves while pursuing their profession as a public school educator.”
Hermitage’s STAR program “is designed to honor and nourish the artist in the educator by providing five public school educators from Florida with the opportunity to pursue their artistic work in the inspiring environment of the prestigious Hermitage Artist Retreat. Residencies will be offered to two visual artists; two writers (fiction/non-fiction/poetry/playwriting); and one composer.”
It said the residency “is a gift of time and space for artists to attend to their work. There is no requirement to produce.”
It is considered personal time for concentration along with other artists of different disciplines who share and teach.
“Artists invited seize the opportunity and find themselves more productive than at any other time in their creative lives,” it said. “To be considered, one must be a full-time teacher in a Florida public school, be a member of FAAE and have an artistic quality of work.”
Hermitage Artist Retreat is a nonprofit artist community on Manasota Key in Englewood.
Deadline for submission is April 24. The State Teacher Artist Residency is three weeks: July 6-26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.