The winter repertory season includes four dynamic and thought-provoking plays. Rep opens with an explosive drama, “Inherit The Wind” (Jan. 17-Feb. 24). Inspired by the most important trial of the 20th Century, the play was a smash hit on Broadway and later became an Oscar-nominated film. Peter Rothstein will direct this battle of wits and wills that will leave pulses racing.
The season kicks off in November with the Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic comedy, “Crazy For You” (Nov. 15-Jan. 4). Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” this family-friendly musical is full of comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. Fresh off last year’s smash hit “Cabaret,” Josh Rhodes will direct and choreograph.
Photos courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre
Asolo Repertory Theatre announces its 2023-24 six-show season will include “Crazy For You,” “Inherit The Wind,” “Born With Teeth,” “Intimate Apparel,” “Dial ‘M’ For Murder” and “Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical.”
