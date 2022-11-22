Asolo Repertory Theatre introduces an exciting new program — "PlayDate." PlayDates are production-based workshops for young people ages 5 to 12 that offer a convenient and affordable child care option for adults attending Asolo Rep’s mainstage performances. PlayDate is offered during select Saturday matinees throughout the 2022-23 season.
Facilitated by Asolo Rep’s Education & Engagement team, "PlayDate" workshops are based on age-appropriate themes found in the shows on stage, inviting families to connect about the art they experience. The program was developed with the joint goal of engaging with students in exciting and creative ways while also making it easier for caregivers to attend theatrical performances.
"I'm a parent and I would love to see more theater,” said Asolo Rep’s Muriel O’Neil Education and Engagement Director Sara Brunow. “But when I try to have a social life or go on a date with my husband, it's hard because finding a babysitter can be a challenge and it's expensive. That's why PlayDate is so exciting — we are not only getting a chance to create with awesome young people, but we are supporting families. It's fun for young people and helpful for caregivers."
"PlayDate" workshops for ages 5 to 12 are $25 per student and are at the Asolo Rep annex, 5333 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
"PlayDate" registration can be added during the ticket purchasing process for a mainstage performance, in person at the box office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941-351-8000 or online at asolorep.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.