Asolo Repertory Theatre introduces an exciting new program — "PlayDate." PlayDates are production-based workshops for young people ages 5 to 12 that offer a convenient and affordable child care option for adults attending Asolo Rep’s mainstage performances. PlayDate is offered during select Saturday matinees throughout the 2022-23 season.

Facilitated by Asolo Rep’s Education & Engagement team, "PlayDate" workshops are based on age-appropriate themes found in the shows on stage, inviting families to connect about the art they experience. The program was developed with the joint goal of engaging with students in exciting and creative ways while also making it easier for caregivers to attend theatrical performances.


