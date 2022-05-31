Asolo Repertory Theatre's 2022-23 season kicks off in November with one of the greatest American musicals of the 20th century, Kander and Ebb’s iconic "Cabaret" (Nov. 16-Dec. 31). Featuring some of musical theater’s most recognizable songs, including “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time” and, of course, “Cabaret,” this classic will be directed and choreographed by Broadway and Asolo Rep favorite Josh Rhodes.
The winter repertory season includes four dynamic plays that celebrate family, inspire humor and provoke wonder. Rep opens with Ken Ludwig’s "The Three Musketeers" (Jan. 11-March 26), adapted from the classic Alexandre Dumas novel.
The repertory season continues with the inspiring true story of a pioneering woman astronomer who transcended the odds in "Silent Sky" (Jan. 19-March 5). This remarkable play by one of today’s leading playwrights, Lauren Gunderson, will be directed by Seema Sueko, who recently brought this riveting work to life at Washington D.C.’s Ford’s Theatre.
The third play in the rep season is fresh from its 2021 Broadway debut at Circle in the Square. The side-splitting comedy "Chicken & Biscuits" (Feb. 15-April 13) proves that while family may drive us crazy, we’re lucky to have each other. The Broadway production’s associate director, Bianca LaVerne Jones, will stage the show for Asolo Rep.
Wrapping up the repertory season is the wild and tender comedy "Incident At Our Lady Of Perpetual Help" (March 15-April 22), directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal. Audiences will take a trip back to 1973 with the Irish Catholic O’Shea family, as they explore the foolishness of first love, the pains of Catholic guilt, and ultimately, the power of family.
The spring brings one of the most popular musicals of all time to the Asolo Rep stage – "Man Of La Mancha" (May 10-June 11). This classic musical celebrates the power of theater, the bravery of holding strong to our dreams and the resilience of imagination.
Asolo Rep will also present its annual education and engagement tour, an FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training production of "Looking For Ithaca: An Odyssey" an imaginative retelling of Homer’s epic poem "The Odyssey." The tour presents freshly reimagined 45-minute adaptations of classic stories for schools, parks, libraries and other community venues throughout the state of Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.