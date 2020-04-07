Following the new way to showcase art, Asolo Repertory Theatre is going to stream its production of “Into the Breeches” online.
A live production of the play will be available starting at 10 a.m., Tuesday. The online play can be watched anytime until it expires April 14.
The production, directed by Laura Kepley and written by George Brant, was canceled a week before its original March 21 closing date due to COVID-19 concerns.
Set in Sarasota in 1942, it is a comedy about the future of a local playhouse in jeopardy while the world is at war. Together, wives rally to make sure the show does go on, according to a news release.
“‘Into The Breeches’ is a perfect piece of theatre to speak to our current, unprecedented moment,” producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards said in a news release. “Full of joy and the tenacity of the human spirit, it reminds us that with our shared strength and commitment to each other, we can overcome any crisis. We always have.”
The news release states Asolo Rep is going to email patrons with a link to the performance. Links will be available on Asolo Rep’s Facebook (facebook.com/asolorep) and Instagram (instagram.com/AsoloRep) pages. Tickets will cost $15 per person viewing.
“Patrons who held tickets to canceled performances to ‘Into the Breeches’ performances and have donated their tickets back to the theatre are invited to view the video online at no charge. Those patrons will be sent an email with a coupon code to view the video free,” the news release states.
The theater called it a “challenging time” and said donor support is “crucial.”
“Proceeds from the ticket sales will help to ensure Asolo Rep’s future by offsetting some of the negative financial impact incurred from having to cancel nearly a third of its season, 109 performances, totaling $1.65 million dollars in lost ticket revenue. Patrons wishing to donate should visit asolorep.org for more information.”
