Both casts of "Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays." From left to right: Bill Saro, Amy Blake, Dan Cole, Lisa Taylor, Sandy Wall, MaryAnn Regal, Mary Rau-Foster, Melissa Cripps and Derek Dutcher.
Venice Theatre's green cast for "Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays," from left-right, Bill Saro, Lisa Taylor, Dan Cole, MaryAnn Regal and Sandi Wall. Dates that each cast will be performing are listed on VeniceTheatre.org.
PHOTO BY Rhonda Sudik
PHOTO BY Rhonda Sudik
Venice Theatre's Stage 2 Series presents "Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays" in its Pinkerton Theatre from Nov. 19-Dec. 19.
Brad Wages, who helmed previous versions of the "Assisted Living" franchise, directs and choreographs two casts who split the duties of the month-long run. The red cast stars Melissa Cripps, Bill Saro, Mary Rau-Foster, Derek Dutcher and Amy Blake. The green cast features Maryann Regal, Bill Saro, Lisa Taylor, Dan Cole and Sandi Wall. A schedule for each cast is listed at VeniceTheatre.org.
The action of this vaudeville-esque revue takes place in the lobby of the Pelican Roost Assisted Living “Home," a large, over-55 retirement community where 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. The sequel to "Assisted Living the Musical" focuses on the crazy antics that happen at the ”roost" during the holiday season.
"Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays" is written by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett who have worked together for more than 20 years and have written and staged more than a dozen shows. Bennett brings a lifetime of theatre experience to the partnership. Compton began living the creative life 30 years ago after escaping the clutches of corporate America. They live and write in Naples.
Compton and Bennett say, "The many characters at Pelican Roost sing and dance, revel and kvetch, celebrate and bloviate their way through Christmas and Hanukkah ... There are no sad songs, no Depends jokes and no f-bombs in 'Assisted Living: The Home For The Holidays.' Everyone there is having way too much fun for that."
The team has written songs with titles like "Ballad Of The Tennessee Walker" and "The Annual Pelican Roost Holiday Golf Cart Parade," which gives a sense of the show's humor.
Venice Theatre is carefully monitoring the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area. Guidelines for masking and other precautions are decided within a week of each show's opening. The theatre's Covid-19 guidelines are kept up to date at VeniceTheatre.org/covid-19-updates.
