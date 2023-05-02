Assisted Living: The Musical: Where 70 is the new 20

Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett wrote, produced and play all 18 characters in “Assisted Living: The Musical.”

“We’re excited to announce the second show in the Punta Gorda Theater Series — ‘Assisted Living: The Musical," Gold Theatricals' Executive Director Lucy Sundby said.

It’s a show for everyone who’s aging and everyone who hopes to.


   
