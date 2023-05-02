“We’re excited to announce the second show in the Punta Gorda Theater Series — ‘Assisted Living: The Musical," Gold Theatricals' Executive Director Lucy Sundby said.
It’s a show for everyone who’s aging and everyone who hopes to.
With three performances over Mother’s Day weekend, it’s the perfect family activity. Just tell mom you’re taking her to assisted living for Mother’s Day.
Before creating “Assisted Living: The Musical,” Dramatists Guild of America members Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett had written, produced and performed in satirical shows in and around Southwest Florida for more than 16 years.
But it all really began in a parking lot, one warm, Florida night in 2008, when a promoter asked the longtime playwright/performers what their next show, due in two months, was going to be.
They had nothing.
Compton looked over Bennett’s shoulder and saw a woman loading a walker into her car.
He ventured, “Maybe something on assisted living?”
Bennett belted out: “Assisted Living: The Musical’!”
Audiences loved it, the press went wild, and in 2010 it began touring nationally.
In 2014, the play was published, then licensed by a dozen theater companies and performed hundreds of times since, to sold-out nationwide audiences.
“Assisted Living: The Musical” is an 85-minute, 23-scene, tour-de-force vaudevillian romp led by Compton and Bennett.
The pair plays all 18 characters at Pelican Roost, the “party school” of retirement communities, where everyone’s living life to the absolute fullest, some even fuller than before they retired.
Chief among the characters, Bennett plays Naomi Lipschitz-Yamamoto-Murphy as if Phyllis Diller and Rodney Dangerfield had a baby. Compton’s Ben Younger is a Borscht Belt cross between Mel Brooks and Jackie Mason.
“We’ve also started having Ben come out and warm up the crowd before the show,” said Compton. “We think it helps lower expectations.”
As the residents go about life at Pelican Roost, they sing parodies like “Help! I’ve Fallen (For You) and I Can’t Get Up,” “WalkerDude@Facebook.Com” and “The Uplifting Viagra Medley,” accompanied by musical director Jeremy Franklin Goodman.
“Old age is no more about fixed incomes and disability than youth is about student debt and hangovers,” said Compton.
“And just imagine a world where no one expects you to work, nobody gets pregnant and you get a 20% discount just for being alive,” Bennett added. “That’s Assisted Living!”
