Auction to benefit student art scholarships

Kate Staber is a life-long award-winning international artist, mainly experienced in Oriental Brush painting, working in the traditional oriental discipline. Staber began the study of Oriental brush painting in 1978 and continued her studies with many great masters in China. In 1988 Staber was one of 50 artists chosen by First Lady Nancy Reagan to paint two Easter eggs which are now in the permanent collection in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.
Staber, a resident of Punta Gorda since 1988, has recently retired and the remainder of her work has been donated to the Sea Grape Gallery, where Staber was a member for many years. The Sea Grape Gallery and the Visual Arts Center have collaborated to offer Staber’s paintings at deeply discounted prices in order to sell for scholarship funds. This lovely work, that is typically matted and framed with museum glass, will be on display from March 2 through March 26. The work will be offered on silent auction with an option to “buy it now.” One hundred percent of profits will go to scholarship funds for Charlotte County Art students.
There will also be an art reception at the Visual Art Center at 5 p.m. March 14 where Sea Grape members will be available to discuss Staber’s unique work. Her work can also be viewed online at seagrapegallery.com. The auction will close on March 26 and the winning bidders will be contacted by phone and must pick up the purchased work by March 29.
The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.VisualArtCenter.org or call 941-639-8810.
