The Capitol Steps, a Washington DC-based comedy troupe that began as a group of senate staffers, will present a show based on songs from their current album “The Lyin’ Kings” Dec. 29-31 at the Venice Theatre.
What better time to see the Capitol Steps, the group that put the “mock” in “democracy” than now, with election season approaching? Don’t miss songs about the Democratic primary candidates (“76 Unknowns”) and the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump (“Tweet It”). No one knows what the next election will bring, but whether it’s Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren, the Capitol Steps can tell you what rhymes with it. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican (or somewhere in-between), if you’ve ever wanted to see Donald Trump sing a rock song, Bernie Sanders sing a show tune and Vladimir Putin dance shirtless … this is the show for you.
Seats are $60 for the matinee, $65 for Sunday and Monday evenings and $75 for New Year’s Eve which includes hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast.
The Capitol Steps will return to Venice in March for four more shows March 8-10.
