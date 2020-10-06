Parents whose children would enjoy appearing in a live stage show are invited to have their kids audition for the Charlotte Players 2020 Christmas show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” scheduled for Dec. 2-6 at the Langdon Playhouse. Auditions are being held Oct. 11 and 12 at the Charlotte Players offices, Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
“We want parents to know we have instituted COVID-19 precautions throughout our office and theater, which remain in place during rehearsals and performances,” noted Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody. “We took the same enhanced health and safety measures for annual Kids OnStage summer camp in July, and everything went extremely well.”
Director Jessie Reter-Choate is seeking 20 children of various ages as well as 10 adults (four male and six female actors) for the Christmas show. Music is a part of the production, so vocalists are also welcome.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” concerns a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant who must cast the Herdman kids, the worst children kids in history. Much mayhem and hilarity ensue when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on.
The delightful comedy features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas carols, and a lot of laughs, said the director. Scripts are available for review prior to the auditions at the Charlotte Players office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 941-255-1022 during those hours for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.