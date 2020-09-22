Edison and Ford Winter Estates is inviting the public to visit after regular hours on Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 for "Autumn Nights at Edison Ford." From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests will be able to stroll the grounds, listen to music, watch the sun set and enjoy some beverages. Visitors may also walk onto the porches of Thomas Edison's and Henry Ford's winter homes and stroll the grounds at their own pace, while practicing social distancing.
Discounted admission tickets for the nighttime openings are $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen and Coastal Dayz Brewery will have refreshments available for purchase. Teddy Richards will perform on Oct. 2 and island-themed music will be played on Oct. 16. Guests may bring a lawn chair or blanket to relax and watch the sunset. The museum and research laboratory will not be open.
Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the following safety measures are in place: staff are wearing protective masks, surfaces are cleaned and sanitized daily, protective shields have been installed at the ticket counter, signs are posted throughout the site alerting visitors to practice social distancing and hand sanitizer stations are available. Guests are asked to wear masks in indoor spaces and when social distancing is not possible.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is at 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit EdisonFord.org.
