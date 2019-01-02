South County Jazz Club artistic director, Morrie Trumble, couldn’t wait to start spreading the news when he heard that trumpeter Randy Sandke was relocating from New York to Venice, home of the South County Jazz Club. “Randy Sandke’s well known all over the world. He has performed extensively throughout Japan, India, Canada, and of course, the U.S. Since moving here he has teamed up with highly esteemed and well known jazz musicians, and I’m happy to announce that the newly formed Randy Sandke Quintet will be featuring world class jazz on January sixth at the Venice Presbyterian Church,” said Trumble.
In addition to performing in festivals, clubs, and concerts, Sandke has recorded over twenty albums as a band leader, played on the soundtracks of several Hollywood films, and composed and recorded many orchestral compositions. He also has written arrangements for Sting, Elton John, and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, to name only a few. Sandke’s book “Harmony for a New Millennium” details a method of exploring non-tonal harmony in the context of both composition and improvisation, and his CD “Inside Out” was named one of the top ten albums in the 2002 edition of the “Jazz Times”. Sandke describes his style of music as Avant-Garde Jazz. A more complete bio is listed at www.randysandke.com/bio.html.
Jazz lovers attending the January 6 performance may remember Don Mopsick, a well-known local bassist with eclectic musical interests who performs regularly in South County Jazz Club concerts. After graduating from The Manhattan School of Music he performed bass with The Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra, Paul Jefferey and others before moving to Florida and working as a freelance jazz bassist. Currently he performs weekly jazz gigs in Ft. Myers, Venice, and Sarasota.
Massachusetts born pianist, Joe Delaney, learned to play piano by listening to his father’s band rehearsals. “I picked it up and still play about 90 percent by ear,” he exclaims. Delaney traveled with the Artie Shaw orchestra among others and spent seven years leading a house trio in Cape Cod. In Florida, he’s much sought after as a jazz pianist.
Former jazz band director and professional saxophonist, Peter BarenBregge, has performed in 49 states and 28 countries at opera halls, jazz clubs, and international jazz festivals. He has recorded for radio, TV, and collaborated with top artists such as Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. Currently he is the instrumental jazz editor for Alfred Music and performs locally as a freelance saxophonist.
Multi-talented musician, Dave Pruyn, plays drums and also sings. During his career he has worked for different circuses and musical theaters. He has performed with such greats as Dick Hyman, Chick Corea and singer, Mel Torme, and conducted a variety of orchestras. It’s entirely possible that Pruyn will be drumming and singing like Mel Torme with the Randy Sandke Quintet on Jan. 6.
The Randy Sandke Quintet will perform at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 in a South County Jazz Club Concert taking place at the Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice. Call 941-379-3345. Go to www.southcountyjazz.org for information. Tickets cost $25.
