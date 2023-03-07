Babcock Ranch Art Show returns to Founder’s Square

“We’re committed to creating a rich and vibrant community where cultural arts thrive,” said Syd Kitson, chairman and CEO of Babcock Ranch’s developer, Kitson & Partners. “The Babcock Ranch Art Show is just one way we can expand access to the arts in an inclusive setting where all are welcomed. We work closely with the team from ArtFest Fort Myers to ensure the art show is a fun and safe event for our guests and residents.”

 Photo provided

Guests will experience the inspired work of more than 50 exhibitors at the fifth annual Babcock Ranch Art Show March 11-12. 

Attendees will have a wide selection of local fare, provided by crowd-favorite food trucks lined up along Lake Babcock Drive, as well as refreshments provided by Babcock Ranch’s Square Scoops, Slater’s Goods and Provisions and the Lakehouse Kitchen and Bar.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments