Guests at the Babcock Ranch Art Show can enjoy the great outdoors under “safety first” best practices while being inspired by the work of more than 50 exceptional juried artists from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7.
Against the backdrop of beautiful Lake Babcock, the alfresco event in downtown Founder’s Square will showcase watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, sculpture, photography, metalwork, jewelry, ceramics, and wood and fiber art. Guests also can enjoy fare from a selection of Southwest Florida’s favorite food trucks stationed along Lake Babcock Drive, along with refreshments from Babcock Ranch’s Square Scoops, Slater’s, and Cup a Joe at Curry Creek Outfitters.
“Babcock Ranch’s wide open spaces offer plenty of room for guests to spread out and enjoy the Art Show,” said Syd Kitson, chairman and CEO of Babcock Ranch’s developer, Kitson & Partners. “The health and safety of our guests, residents and staff are the highest priorities at Babcock Ranch, and we have worked closely with the team from ArtFest Fort Myers to ensure the Art Show is guided by CDC-recommended best practices and protocols.”
Advance ticket purchase is required for all guests ages six and over for $5 per person at www.BabcockRanchArtShow.com. Event parking is free. Registered guests will receive a text reminder from HealthShield prior to the event to complete a brief health screening before arriving at the Art Show entrance.
Art Show admission will be time-staggered through two entrances, and all guests over two years old and vendors will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the festival area. Signage will remind guests to abide by recommendations in place for the safety of all.
A Builder Expo area in Founder’s Square will offer information from Babcock Ranch’s team of nine homebuilders about available home designs and the more than two dozen model homes now open or underway in the town’s seven neighborhoods. In the newly redesigned Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall, Town Ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions about the sustainable vision behind America’s first solar-powered town and its welcoming lifestyle.
Babcock Ranch began marketing new homes in 2017, with the first residents moving into the town in January 2018. Created by Kitson & Partners with respect for the natural environment and the philosophy that smart growth and sustainability work hand in hand, half of the town’s 18,000-acre footprint is set aside as greenways, parks and expansive lakes, providing recreation and scenic backdrops for Babcock Ranch’s homes and the Founder’s Square downtown district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.