Guests at the Babcock Ranch Art Show on March 11-13 can enjoy fresh air, fun and food while helping raise funds for a good cause. In addition to admiring the work of more than 40 artists, Babcock Ranch’s annual art show will offer an exclusive VIP Club experience with complimentary food and beverages, live entertainment and an opening-night reception. Proceeds from VIP ticket sales benefit the Babcock Ranch Foundation, which supports programs and initiatives that enhance, enrich and positively impact the lives of at-risk children in Southwest Florida.
“It’s unfathomable in this day and age, that some of our youngest citizens are experiencing hunger and homelessness,” said Syd Kitson, chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners, the developer of Babcock Ranch. “The Foundation is committed to helping Southwest Florida families and children realize a better future. We know residents and guests attending the art show will be generous in supporting this important mission.”
Presented by Kitson & Partners and ArtFest Fort Myers, the national juried Babcock Ranch Art Show is free and open to the public. The outdoor event features 30 first-time artists, paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, wearable art, fiber, metal and glass. Many of the artists will also accept commissions.
Attendees can browse at their leisure while enjoying refreshments from food trucks as well as Slater’s, Babcock Ranch’s Square Scoops, Cup A Joe at Curry Creek Outfitters and the Lakehouse Kitchen & Bar in Founder’s Square.
The VIP Club will be located under the Founder’s Square bandshell and in an adjoining tent with a lounge area overlooking Lake Babcock. Friday’s kick-off celebration features a reception with gourmet hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. On Saturday, guests will enjoy morning mimosas, coffee and treats during breakfast, grilled chicken topped with bruschetta for lunch catered by Slater’s, and soft drinks, beer and wine. Sunday’s VIP experience includes breakfast, Slater’s chicken marsala with garlic herbed rice for lunch and complimentary refreshments.
